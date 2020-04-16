Questions and Answers about Acquiring the Newcastle Transfer Center – Keith Downie Answers Your Questions | Football news







What will happen to Steve Bruce once the acquisition of Newcastle is completed? Our man in the Northeast answers your questions …

Sky Sports News& # 39; Keith Downie joined us for an acquisition of the Transfer Center on Thursday night, answering your questions from Newcastle about what will happen next with the possible acquisition of the club …

As long as everything goes well, how long do you think it will be before it is confirmed and you expect to see some kind of announcement soon? @ nufcnathan_1995 (Twitter)

1:43 Sky Sports News' Keith Downie discusses when the proposed acquisition of Newcastle can be completed Sky Sports News' Keith Downie discusses when the proposed acquisition of Newcastle can be completed

Has the point passed where Mike Ashley can withdraw from the deal? @ Pigott93 (Twitter)

Mike Ashley is out of the country, but an acquisition is at an advanced stage

Keith Downie: No. He can withdraw from the deal until it is complete. The club remains yours until the Premier League gives its approval for the acquisition to take place, and additionally until the full financial transaction has been completed.

What appears to have been signed so far in documents with Companies House depends on the Premier League giving the deal its go-ahead.

But Ashley will have cost time and money to reach this stage, so he has not come this far without being serious about it. He is, and always has been, a willing seller. I just wanted to know that potential owners could pay for it first.

However, I must admit that the moment seems strange, and I wouldn't be surprised if you had made the decision to sell to protect your other business interests in these difficult times.

What are the long term plans for potential new owners in Newcastle? @shxlvey (Twitter)

A generation of Newcastle fans have only known mediocrity under Ashley

KD: The only direction we've had is that they plan to make a significant investment for the club as a whole, so you can expect to see them make moves in the transfer market.

We're told that money has been set aside to spend on the upcoming windows, but I don't think we'll suddenly see them spending hundreds of millions on transfers alone.

Financial Fair Play wouldn't allow it, anyway. But they want to make an impact and they want Newcastle United to be a force once again.

It will be very difficult for them to get into the top 4 right away, but certainly in the short term you can expect to see them begin to build the infrastructure of the club and its academy, and make the team challenging in the upper half of the table.

In terms of the long term, I'll be sure to ask that question if and when they have a press conference.

Is Amanda Staveley going to be running the club long term? @ajbnufc (Twitter)

Amanda Staveley in the stands during a Premier League match at St James & # 39; Park

KD: Amanda Staveley has always wanted to be at the forefront of a club, ever since she negotiated the acquisition of Man City 12 years ago.

In the past, he has considered making a bet on Liverpool, but it has been his sights on Newcastle for the past three years. Staveley will almost certainly be the public face of the new board, and Saudi Arabia's participation is expected to be much less practical.

However, PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan is expected to become president. Staveley is very busy with her other business interests, making her unlikely to be around every day in the long run.

However, you can expect a new managing director to arrive, and perhaps even a football director working alongside the head coach.

Do the new owners have experience managing a professional sports club? @ lewisreay14 (Twitter)

1:13 Former Newcastle defender Steve Howey says things look much more positive regarding PCP Capital Partners' latest effort to buy Ashley's club. Former Newcastle defender Steve Howey says things look much more positive regarding PCP Capital Partners' latest effort to buy Ashley's club.

KD: The only one who has experience working in a club is Jamie Reuben, who is the son of one of the Reuben brothers (expected to have a 10 percent stake) and has been working on the QPR board.

Although Staveley helped negotiate the acquisition of Manchester City 12 years ago, this is the first time he will be involved in the coal face.

Saudi Arabia's PIF has wealth and assets off the radar, but this will be the first time that they extend to soccer club ownership.

The sovereign wealth fund has hosted sporting events like Anthony Joshua's world title fight against Andy Ruiz Jnr at the Diriyah Arena, and he also announced plans for a new F1 track that will host a Grand Prix in 2023.

But by investing in a specific club, the Saudis follow the leadership established by other Middle Eastern nations, such as UAE (Man City) and Qatar (PSG). However, Amnesty International has criticized the Saudis for trying to use sport to improve their image and detract from their human rights record.

How long does the potential owner verification process take and do you think all parties will approve it? @nufcfootballl (Twitter)

5:51 Everything you need to know about PCP Capital Partners' proposed acquisition of Newcastle United Everything you need to know about PCP Capital Partners' proposed acquisition of Newcastle United

KD: The documentation has been filed with the league's governing body and the guidance is that it can take as little as three weeks for a new owner to pass the Premier League owners and directors test.

But overall, the bigger process will generally have been going on for a while before the mandatory tests start to take place. The entire process, and not the test, usually takes months.

So I guess it all depends on how organized the buyer side is and what effect the current blockade will have on movements.

The Premier League generally makes sure to speak face-to-face with everyone who is ready to take a place on the new board, but that will have to be done remotely due to the country's blockade.

It's also worth keeping an eye out for QPR director Jamie Rueben to step down – he's expected to take a place on the St James & # 39; Park board and can't take two positions.

As for whether all parties will pass the test, well, that's the million dollar question … but Staveley and company. they are trusting

When can we expect to see a statement from the club or the Premier League? @HattrickASM (Twitter)

Ashley has owned St James & # 39; Park since 2007

KD: I don't think Newcastle or Mike Ashley will comment until the Premier League has ratified the deal, that's generally their way of working.

I would also expect this to be in conjunction with the other organizations involved. However, would-be homeowners are clearly desperate to strike a deal and can defeat it.

There have certainly been a lot of noises coming from the buyer side since this whole process started.

The Premier League generally leaves such things to clubs.

Do you think the new owners will send a declaration of intent in the next window similar to Man City when they sign Robinho, or will they gradually incorporate signatures they can develop? @ Cheetz88 (Twitter)

1:12 Keith Discusses New Owners Plans Proposed By Newcastle Keith Discusses New Owners Plans Proposed By Newcastle

What will happen to Bruce once the acquisition is complete? If he leaves, will it be immediately? @ToonIrish (Twitter)

Steve Bruce was named Newcastle boss in July and guided the club to 13th place in the Premier League table and a spot in the FA Cup quarterfinals before closing.

KD: It will be tough for Steve Bruce, who has done a solid job given the circumstances he came in last summer, but it is quite clear that the new owners would want their own man in charge to start a new chapter at the club.

Bruce will know for himself.

Much of this will depend on what happens to the rest of the season and how quickly they can complete the acquisition, but you have to think that the new owners will want to make changes fairly quickly.

If this happens, Bruce can leave with his head held high, as he has handled a difficult situation well.

Given how much Staveley wanted Benítez to be the manager in 2017/18, do you think they'll probably zoom in to get him back? @Ollie_Ranken (Twitter)

1:12 Keith discusses whether Rafa Benítez could return to Newcastle if the Saudi-backed Staveley consortium completes its acquisition Keith discusses whether Rafa Benítez could return to Newcastle if the Saudi-backed Staveley consortium completes its acquisition

How much do you need to spend to rebuild Newcastle? @ ja3k_m3_123 (Instagram)

1:44 Keith considers what may be necessary to help improve Newcastle if the proposed acquisition is completed Keith considers what may be necessary to help improve Newcastle if the proposed acquisition is completed

Who has been the most underrated transfer for Newcastle? @jake_fudge_ (Instagram)

Ciaran Clark is aided in defeat at Arsenal in February after injuring his ankle

KD: In recent years, Fede Fernández would say.

They brought him in on the due date two years ago and he quietly goes about his business in the background. He never complains when left out, and is a brilliant defender every time he plays.

He has scored important goals this season, and don't forget the role he has played in helping Miguel Almiron establish himself in the Northeast.

Ciaran Clark is also there as one of the Premier League's most underrated defenders.

Do you think the new owners will seek to improve the training facilities? @ joe.ribson_ (Instagram)

1:22 Keith explains why potential new Newcastle owners will need to invest in the club's training facilities Keith explains why potential new Newcastle owners will need to invest in the club's training facilities

With the additional investment, will Newcastle really be able to attract the best players? @ joe.reynolds (Instagram)

1:23 Keith discusses whether Newcastle will be able to attract top players if the proposed acquisition is completed Keith discusses whether Newcastle will be able to attract top players if the proposed acquisition is completed

In what way do the Rubén brothers participate in the inauguration? @domwnn (Instagram)

KD: The Reuben brothers are a part of one of the wealthiest families in the country, and according to The Sunday Times Rich List they are worth £ 18.5 billion.

Jamie Reuben is the son of David, and he is expected to take a seat on the Newcastle United board once he breaks ties with QPR.

Together, the Reubens will own 10 percent of the club, with Staveley having a similar share and the Saudis the rest. Expect Jamie to be involved in the day to day.