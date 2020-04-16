PS5 price may be higher than expected, and there's more bad news: BGR

The price of the PS5 could be higher than gamers expected, and Sony reportedly won't have enough PlayStation 5 inventory at launch, so the shortage may be widespread.

The release date of the new PlayStation is still a secret, but Sony plans to launch the console this holiday season. A delay is still possible and Sony could postpone the PS5 if Microsoft does the same with the Xbox Series X.

It's unclear when Sony will reveal its new PS5 design, as the report says the only reason the DualSense controller was introduced was to prevent leaks.

The new coronavirus pandemic may cause some serious disruptions when it comes to launching some of this year's most anticipated products. The list includes not only Apple's iPhone 12 series, but also the next-gen video game consoles that will hit stores during the holiday season. Microsoft recently said it had no reason to expect an Xbox X Series delay, but that could still happen. Things are changing and the COVID-19 crisis could still harm consoles this year.

Microsoft has not released an actual release date or pricing information for the new Xbox Series X, and we have no idea when these critical announcements will come. Sony has announced even less about its new console than Microsoft. The design of the PS5 has not been revealed and the company may not even be able to hold a press event for the console, according to a new report. The new PlayStation is supposed to launch this year, but it could be more expensive than initially thought. In addition to that, the initial stock could be much lower than expected and the shortage could make it difficult to launch the device.

Sony could make just 5 to 6 million PlayStation 5 units in the fiscal year ending March 2021, Bloomberg You have learned from people involved in the supply chain. The reason Sony is limiting initial production is not the COVID-19 pandemic but the specifications of the console, according to the report. However, the production volume of PS5 could still change depending on the situation of COVID-19. Vendors have begun delivering PS5 components, and the console is slated to go into mass production in June.

Oddly enough, Sony reportedly does not plan to delay the PS5 unless Microsoft postpones the launch of the Xbox Series X as well. If the PS5 release progresses according to plan, Sony wants a simultaneous PS5 release worldwide. This could further reduce availability before Christmas.

According to the report, the "ambitious specifications,quot; for the PS5 "will weigh on demand by generating a high price at launch." The unnamed game developers who have been creating titles for the new PlayStation expect the console to cost up to $ 549. That estimate is slightly higher than some rumors pointing to $ 499 as the price of the PS5. Some analysts think that both Sony and Microsoft could aim for the lowest possible price at launch, even if that means losing money on initial sales.

Sony plans to make up for lost PS5 sales by pushing PS4 models as a bridge to attract more users to the PlayStation platform, which includes the PlayStation Plus membership and the PlayStation Now game streaming service. PS4 and PS4 Pro prices could be lowered when the PS5 is released to make them more attractive to buyers.

Sony's board has been unable to meet to approve business plans for the current fiscal year, the report said. A meeting was supposed to be held in March. But Bloomberg It doesn't explain why those meetings can't be done remotely, which is the number of people who work from home today. The report also says Sony may have to abandon plans to host a public press conference for the PS5 due to the pandemic.

The company only released the DualSense controller a few days ago because it feared the device would leak, according to the report. The final PS5 design is only known to a small circle within Sony, according to the report. As a result, it is less likely to leak than the driver that had already been shared with developers.

