Princess Beatriz cancels the royal wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic

Princess beatriz and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi She will no longer marry in May.
The daughter of Prince andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York has canceled wedding plans for next month in the middle of Coronavirus pandemic, people report. The couple had plans to say "I do,quot; at The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London on May 29. However, those plans are being put on hold.
According to the media, the wedding invitations "were never sent,quot;, amid Coronavirus concerns.
Last month, the couple were said to be "reviewing,quot; wedding plans due to the global health crisis.
"Princess Beatrice and Mister Mapelli Mozzi are eager to get married, but are equally aware of the need to avoid taking unnecessary risks in the current circumstances," Buckingham Palace said in a statement in March. "In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple is reviewing their arrangements for May 29."
"They are particularly aware of government advice regarding both the well-being of older family members and large gatherings of people," the statement continued. "Therefore, the planned reception at the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place."
"The couple will carefully consider the government's advice before deciding whether a private marriage could take place between a small group of family and friends," the statement added.
Luc Castel / Getty Images
Beatrice first announced her engagement to the property developer in September 2019.
"We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," the couple said in their announcement. "We are both very excited to embark on this life adventure together and cannot wait to get married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will help us for years to come, filled with love and love. Happiness."
The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2018 and made their red carpet debut in March 2019.
