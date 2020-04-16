Princess Beatriz cancels the royal wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic

Princess beatriz and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi She will no longer marry in May.

The daughter of Prince andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York has canceled wedding plans for next month in the middle of Coronavirus pandemic, people report. The couple had plans to say "I do,quot; at The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London on May 29. However, those plans are being put on hold.

According to the media, the wedding invitations "were never sent,quot;, amid Coronavirus concerns.

Last month, the couple were said to be "reviewing,quot; wedding plans due to the global health crisis.

"Princess Beatrice and Mister Mapelli Mozzi are eager to get married, but are equally aware of the need to avoid taking unnecessary risks in the current circumstances," Buckingham Palace said in a statement in March. "In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple is reviewing their arrangements for May 29."