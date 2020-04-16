Prince Harry has been loving quarantine with baby Archie

Prince Harry doesn't feel guilty at all while spending time with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their newborn son, baby Archibald. Page Six claims the couple have been enjoying their quarantine lockdown at their Los Angeles home.

According to the outlet, the former Duke of Sussex participated in a half-hour video chat meeting where he spoke to UK parents and caregivers associated with WellChild, a children's charity associated with the former royalty.

Harry said in the clip that some of the positives for him right now is increasing family time, and he wondered if he felt guilty or not. The UK native stated that it was crucial for a person to appreciate "those moments when you are just on the floor rolling hysterically."

According to Harry, there are many problems in life that one has to deal with. For that reason, it's best to enjoy the good times when you can and deal with problems as they arise. Harry has reportedly been working with the charity for about ten years, and he said it was great to see all of those people again.

Harry was asked how he had been managing the coronavirus outbreak since it started, and the 35-year-old former royal commented that it wasn't "too bad," but it was definitely a strange time for the world. He stated that everyone is facing the same challenges but in a different way.

The former Prince went on to say that one of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic is realizing that humans are so small within the reach of the universe. The star joked that having a newborn child was busy enough.

As previously reported, Meghan and Harry launched a nonprofit called Archewell, though no details about the company have been released. As most know, Harry and Meghan announced their departure from the royal family in early 2020.

Ad

The news came as a big surprise to the world, although there were rumors of his discontent with his role in the family since they were married.



Post views:

3. 4