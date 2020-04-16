Prince Harry and Meghan Markle help deliver meals in Los Angeles amid COVID-19 blockade

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are settling into their new Los Angeles community with their son, Archie Harrison, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, on Wednesday, the former senior royalty members went out to do volunteer work for the Angel Food Project.

According to Persons In the magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped deliver meals to the nonprofit charity, which cooks, prepares, and delivers food to people with critical illnesses and who must stay home because they are at increased risk of contracting COVID. -19.

Hail to Harry! Prince and Meghan Markle delivered food for Project Angel Food today to those in need in West Hollywood. https://t.co/xiYcK0wQB1 pic.twitter.com/LJI8he1nOb – WEHOville (@WEHOville) April 16, 2020

"They really made two deliveries for us, one on Easter Sunday and one on Wednesday, and they did it quietly," Richard Ayoub, executive director of Project Angel Food, told the media "We are completely honored."

Ayoub said that Harry and Meghan were "extremely sensible,quot;, and were genuinely interested in every person they knew. Not only did they get involved with the chefs of the charity, but they got involved with the customers as well. He said his goal was to honor the chefs and the other volunteers who were serving the community.

"What Meghan said is that she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It's just beautiful, "Ayoub revealed." Obviously there is a great deal of love and selflessness between them. Both are individuals who want to know about others. Our clients are often forgotten clients. They really wanted to go visit these people. They wanted to see them and talk to them and hopefully put a smile on their faces. "

Ayoub explained that Meghan has known the Angel Food Project since she previously lived in Los Angeles, and that she wanted to do something to give back at Easter. Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, apparently told her that Project Angel Food needs help, as they have more than 400 people on their waiting list due to the new coronavirus blockade.

Ayoub revealed that Harry and Meghan wanted to ease the workload on drivers because they are delivering meals to up to 60 people per day. On Sunday, Meghan and Harry took six deliveries and told Ayoub that they wanted to do more, so on Wednesday, the couple delivered meals to 14 people.

Richard Ayoub, Executive Director of the Angel Food Project on the recent volunteer work of Harry and Meghan for the Angel Food Project.

(1/3) ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/dQfQezfSf4 – Sussexes ❤️👑🐼🌸 (@ Sussex98) April 16, 2020

Before making their deliveries, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the Project Angel Food facilities and toured. Ayoub says they asked a lot of questions about customers and food. They also met with the chefs while practicing social distancing, which included wearing masks and gloves and staying six feet away.

During their delivery route, Harry and Meghan left food in West Hollywood for a man named Dan Tyrell, who said WEHOville.com who did not recognize the couple.

“I thought that tall, red-haired boy looked quite familiar, and that girl was very pretty. Then I saw the big black SUVs with the security guards behind them, ”said Tyrell. “They were both nice people and very down to earth. They wore masks and were dressed in jeans, but very nice jeans. ”



