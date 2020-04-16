Press Secretary Criticizes CNN and MSNBC for Cutting Trump Briefings – Deadline

New White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Featured on Fox News Fox and friends on Thursday and criticized two network rivals, CNN and MSNBC, for not broadcasting President Donald Trump's press sessions in full.

McEnany said it is "shameful that CNN did not take the first part of the briefing." They have made it a trend. It is shameful that MSNBC interrupted yesterday's briefing when President Trump praised American workers for making fans. The American people want to see their leaders. This briefing is the mechanism to do that, and news organizations across the country that choose not to cover it and instead put partisan individuals to check the news instead of hearing directly from their leaders, It is shameful ".

That McEnany, just a few days from his job, chased the mainstream media is not a big surprise. Prior to her current position, she was national press secretary for Trump's re-election campaign, which frequently attacked and even sued the media. She was once a CNN contributor.

His claim that CNN and MSNBC "decided not to cover" the briefing is also a misnomer. Networks have continued to report on the briefing, but have not been broadcasting it live in its entirety.

CNN and MSNBC have either been skipping part of the briefings or have walked away to verify Trump's claims. For example, on Wednesday, they walked away from the briefing to verify Trump's claim that he has constitutional authority to suspend Congress.

Network sources say there is frustration that Trump has been using the briefings as one of his rallies, including a combination of self-promotion and media attacks, rather than focusing on information about the coronavirus crisis and the aftermath. economic. Even after the MSNBC cut, one of his on-air personalities Joe Scarborough tweeted some criticism that much of this was done without mentioning the president's disinformation.

He wrote: “Another political demonstration played on cable networks. A complete demonstration. Lies played without fact checks. He doesn't let reporters answer questions. All partisan attacks. No news value. Why? I ask again. Why?"