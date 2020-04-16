Premier League Meeting Q,amp;A: What's Happening Now? The | Football news

How to end the 2019/20 Premier League season that will be top of the agenda at the last meeting

















1:50



Kaveh Solhekol says growing numbers of clubs want campaign to end before June 30 due to player contracts

The Premier League will meet again on Friday as they continue their response to the coronavirus crisis, but what is happening this time? Sky Sports News Reporter Kaveh Solhekol has the answers …

Why is this meeting important?

Premier League clubs will try to agree on a way to end this season when they meet on Friday morning. The preferred choice of the League remains to finish the remaining 92 games when it is safe to do so.

How Sky Sports News reported earlier this week, a growing number of clubs want a June 30 deadline for the season to end so they can start planning.

When is it and who will be at the meeting?

The video conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the 20 Premier League clubs will be represented by their owners or senior executives.

Why has June 30 emerged as a possible deadline?

1:12 Sports attorney Nick De Marco explains how player contracts could be affected if leagues continue after June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic Sports attorney Nick De Marco explains how player contracts could be affected if leagues continue after June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic

An increasing number of clubs fear that their non-contract and loan players may withdraw when they become free agents in late June. This would weaken some squads and affect the integrity of the competition with some clubs competing for European venues and some fighting to avoid relegation.

FIFA wants non-contract players in late June to sign continuous contract extensions, but they are not legally required to stay once their contracts are exhausted.

Will binding decisions be made at the meeting?

The meeting will update clubs on possible options for ending the current season. It is believed that no decisions will be made because it makes little sense to vote when it is unclear when games can be restarted.

How will the Premier League decide when it is safe to start playing again?

3:33 Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth explain why this will be a crucial week for football, with key decisions amid the coronavirus pandemic Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth explain why this will be a crucial week for football, with key decisions amid the coronavirus pandemic

Soccer will only restart when the government says it is safe for players to train and play again. On Thursday, the government confirmed that the blockade would remain in place for at least another three weeks.

When soccer returns, the games are likely to be played behind closed doors. There is also the possibility that places like Wembley Stadium can be used for games.

Do all the clubs still want the season to be completed?

That is the official position. The 20 clubs have put a united front by maintaining that they want the season to be played entirely. However, some clubs privately believe that there is still a chance that the season may not be complete. They worry that it may be impossible to play again before the start of next season.

What else will be discussed?

The meetings are private and no agendas are released, but salary cuts and deferrals are expected to be discussed, as well as problems related to the transfer window.

Clubs may also be interested in sharing information on best practices about the work they are doing to support their communities and the National Health Service.

Analysis: Would a player still play if he doesn't have a contract?

Players like Jan Vertonghen have no contract on June 30

Speaking Thursday on The Football Show, Jamie Redknapp and Jamie Carragher They gave their opinion on a possible end date of June 30, and whether players could continue playing a little beyond that date if they were out of contract …

Redknapp: "Obviously you want a player's loyalty, but then the player can ask: 'What if I'm not insured at the time, and I get injured and my career ends?'

"So you're asking for a lot of goodwill right now, which is not easy as there will be pressure from fans, family and agents. I can understand it from both sides."

Carragher: "I would only play, whether I had a contract or not, it's a soccer game and I want to play, and I would like to see the season come out. All the teams are in the same boat. Whether they can legally extend contracts for an extra month I don't know, but I think if you have a few games left of the season, if you've gone that far, you could also finish it.

"I agree that the family, the agents and the different ages of the players can also cause a problem, but as I said, I think if there were a couple of games left to play and I wanted to take my team to the league title, to the Champions League, or to keep me up, if I were in that situation, I'd play an extra couple of games for the club. "