Pregnant women can transmit coronavirus to unborn babies – BGR

A newborn in Peru tested positive for the new coronavirus, leading doctors to conclude that COVID-19 was transmitted from his mother.

Other studies have shown that vertical transmission can occur, although it is not clear how or why it can happen.

Transmission from mother to fetus has not been widely observed, and only a few cases have been reported so far.

The new coronavirus virus is spread mainly by contact with microscopic droplets that contain an individual's virus. These drops could be expelled by the infected person when coughing or sneezing, and a nearby healthy person could inhale them. The same drops could fall on various surfaces and objects or could end up in the hands of another person, and could reach the eyes, nose or mouth of the healthy person. But there may be another way that COVID-19 spreads, and that is from a mother to her unborn baby. The newest reported case comes from Peru, but studies have shown similar events in other countries.

A baby was born on Wednesday in Moyobamba, San Martín, and it became the first case in Peru where the contagion through the placenta was confirmed, according to Channel N.

The birth occurred in the early hours of the morning of April 15 through a caesarean section with strict biosecurity measures for surgical intervention. Both mother and son are stable without any symptoms, and the mother is a known patient with asymptomatic COVID-19. The director of the Moyobamba Assistance Network, Álvaro Bardalez Vela, said that this would be the first case of the birth of a child with coronavirus in the country and the second in the world. You may be right about Peru, but there have been other suspicious cases in which newborns were diagnosed with COVID-19 positive after birth.

Three separate studies raised concerns that the new coronavirus may infect a fetus in utero, StatNews reported almost three weeks ago. Studies couldn't determine why it happens, how often it can occur, or what risks it can pose to the fetus.

Two articles were published in mid-March in the Journal of the American Medical Association, reporting that a COVID-19 antibody was found in newborns. However, it should not have passed through the placenta. "Although infection cannot be ruled out during delivery, IgM antibodies generally do not appear until three to seven days after infection, and elevated IgM in the newborn was evident in a blood sample drawn 2 hours after birth," Wuhan doctors wrote.

The third study published in JAMA Pediatrics He detailed three cases of COVID-19 positive babies born in China from a cohort of 33 infected women. However, these babies were not examined until two days after birth, so the infection could have occurred after birth. All three babies showed symptoms of COVID-19, including lethargy, shortness of breath, fever, and a baby's CT scan had signs of pneumonia. They all recovered in a week.

In early March, a similar study from Wuhan detailed observations of nine infected women who delivered by cesarean section after testing positive during their third trimester. The study said the virus was not found in samples of amniotic fluid, umbilical cord blood, or breast milk from six of the patients.

While most babies and children seem to recover from COVID-19, there are a few exceptions. In mid-March, a study looking at SARS-CoV-2 infection in children reported the death of a 10-month-old boy who developed intussusception (intestinal blockage) and multiple organ failure.

As with other aspects of the new coronavirus, more research is required on the topic of vertical transmission. If you are expecting a baby during this period, you should be sure to seek the guidance of your doctor, especially if you experience symptoms of COVID-19.

Image Source: Kin Cheung / AP / Shutterstock