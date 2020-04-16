Police remind inmates to wear pants when checking email – BGR

Maryland police issue warnings to residents who leave their home without pants.

The tongue-in-cheek newsletter was posted on Facebook, where it has received a lot of attention.

It's good to focus on dressing and sticking to your daily routines if you feel a little sick during the lockdown, so hug your pants.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The new coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives in unexpected and dramatic ways. Social distancing and orders to stay home are new to all of us, and adapting to this new way of life (with temporary luck) can be difficult. For some people who now spend every day at home, pants have apparently become an optional accessory.

Police in Taneytown, Maryland are not very interested in this new trend and have apparently seen too many pantsless residents walking outside their homes. In a new Facebook post, the police department issues a friendly but stern reminder that you should definitely wear pants when leaving the house, even if it's just to check email.

I get it. As someone who works from home anyway, I really have to push myself to get up and act like a human every day. That means sticking to the same awakening routine that I followed when working in a large office. Showering and putting on a royal outfit is a chore, but necessary.

The freedom of not having to go to work can easily tempt you to put on a sweatshirt, grab your laptop, and work from the comfort of your own sofa. You lose track of time. Suddenly it's noon and you still seem to have gotten out of bed.

That's when it happens. You see an alert on your phone. An Amazon delivery! Surely no one will notice if you just ran to the mailbox in your underwear, right? INCORRECT.

Being arrested by the police for not wearing pants? It can happen to the best of us, but we will overcome it and be better for it.

In the meantime, there are many good reasons to maintain a daily routine that includes preparing yourself in the same way as if you had to leave home. Look for tips on how to manage your mental health during this strange new reality we all live in and you will see many recommendations, including an emphasis on self-maintenance and the maintenance of morning rituals, even if you don't leave the house.

You don't need the local police to tell you that you feel a little more "normal,quot; if you start your day by dressing. It's a good habit, but it's also not the end of the world if you decide to spend a day without pants. Just remember that the outside world may not be ready to see it.

Image Source: ANDREJ CUKIC / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock