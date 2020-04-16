Playing golf behind closed doors is the only realistic option, says Paul McGinley | Golf News

"The return of tournament golf is positive, and it is better to have professional golf without an atmosphere on the course than without golf."









After the PGA Tour announced his intention to resume the closed-door golf tournament in June, Paul McGinley explains that playing in front of the crowds is better than not playing at all.

If golf resumes in June, players will face a sterile, golf-only environment with no spectators, and that's a situation I can see right up to the Ryder Cup, including this one, and after that, including the Major Leagues. .

They will clearly have to restrict who is allowed on the site, and the first events will be just television events. They will literally be players and caddies only on the field, and I hope the PGA Tour will significantly reduce officials, scorers and staff across the board.

PGA Tour will return in June Charles Schwab Challenge to announce the return of professional golf on the PGA Tour

Even television crews will have to recruit limited staff for on-site production, and everyone on-site could be tested for coronavirus every day. All of this is fine in the short term, and having no crowds seems to be the only way back for tournament golf in today's climate.

The big decision that needs to be made is around the Ryder Cup. Can the Ryder Cup go ahead without spectators? As I said in my Easter column, the only realistic possibility of seeing crowds at any sporting event is if there is a vaccine available to fight Covid-19.

There must also be mass testing in general, and testing available, and players and officials must be prepared and accept the conditions under which they are likely to return.

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh has already said this week that he was very pleased that the PGA Championship will be played behind closed doors in August, and I think people will accept all restrictions in the short term.

Going ahead with the Ryder Cup without fans would be of great benefit to Europe

We are dealing with unique moments, and true sports fans will understand the consequences that affect all professional sports worldwide. They'll even accept the fact that the Ryder Cup could be played without the presence of spectators, hopefully only this time.

Professional golf authorities need the income from television, particularly the PGA of America, which are the organizers of both the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup. Having one or both events canceled would be devastating from a financial perspective.

If the Ryder Cup gets the green light to go on behind closed doors, that would be a great advantage for Europe and increases Padraig Harrington's chances of bringing the trophy home.

Home game advantage is such a big factor in the Ryder Cup, and American fans are notoriously loud and boisterous and can be daunting for the visiting team.

The large and noisy local crowd played an important role in the victory for the US team. USA At Hazeltine in 2016

The captain of the team of EE. USA Steve Stricker would have a case if he wanted to delay the competition until spectators can attend sporting events once again. But, important as the captain is, he ranks second behind the need for income.

Money will always prevail over the captain's sight. Yes, the contest will lose a significant amount on ticket and merchandise sales, but the money from television rights will be invaluable in the long run. Any income is better than zero.

In my opinion, governments won't risk lifting restrictions on mass gatherings initially, so if golf returns, hopefully there will be some testing in place. And with the number of people who allow entry to the golf course severely limited, golf tournaments are achievable.

Returning to tournament golf is positive, and it is better to have professional golf without an atmosphere on the course than without golf. I think we should all understand the fact that there will be no crowds for the foreseeable future.

We must also remember what many of the top medical advisers are warning, that there is a high probability that a second and third wave of coronavirus will strike later this year, and that is why mass meetings will not be allowed, certainly in the short term. .