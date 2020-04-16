People are sharing how much they look like celebrities on TikTok and these are wild

At that moment you realize that you are not dating him real Jason Momoa.
In a TikTok trend, people recently started sharing celebrity similarities, and while some are a bit over the top, there are others who are really weird!
So, here are 15 celebrity lookalikes that made me do a double take …
one)
TikTok user @winniefarry has been told he looks like Shailene Woodley, Winona Ryder, Dakota Johnson, and Mariah Amato. I think she is more like Shailene:
two)
TikTok user @ haleygloverr17 is told he looks like TikTok star Dixie D & # 39; Amelio and I totally understand why:
3)
TikTok user @cakefacehaze says her boyfriend looks like Jason Momoa and he totally does it:
4)
TikTok user @maeciray is told that he looks like Saoirse Ronan … because:
5)
TikTok user @cristinacapron is often mistaken for Blake Lively, which makes sense:
6)
TikTok user @ m.yster looks exactly like Khleo Thomas when he was a kid (he played Zero at Disney & # 39; s Holes movie):
7)
TikTok user @jamialix looks a lot like Ariana Grande:
8)
TikTok user @ hairbykenzie.t has a client that looks like the female version of Nick Jonas and I can't stop looking:
9)
And the TikTok user @ josiah.hughes looks like the male version of Anne Hathaway. Just take a look:
10)
TikTok user @mollythemom really looks like Amy Adams:
12)
TikTok user @annwinfrey is told she looks like Christina Moore, who played the mother at Disney Jessie Serie:
13)
And TikTok user @notbrighton is told he looks like several famous people, but I think he looks more like Timothée Chalamet:
14)
TikTok user @dawnkey is regularly called Chrissy Teigen, which is quite accurate:
fifteen.
And finally, the TikTok user @ canwejustnot88 who looks like Mariah Carey at certain angles:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!