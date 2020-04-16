Home Entertainment People are sharing how much they look like celebrities on TikTok and...

People are sharing how much they look like celebrities on TikTok and these are wild

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
At that moment you realize that you are not dating him real Jason Momoa.

In a TikTok trend, people recently started sharing celebrity similarities, and while some are a bit over the top, there are others who are really weird!

So, here are 15 celebrity lookalikes that made me do a double take …

one)

TikTok user @winniefarry has been told he looks like Shailene Woodley, Winona Ryder, Dakota Johnson, and Mariah Amato. I think she is more like Shailene:

two)

TikTok user @ haleygloverr17 is told he looks like TikTok star Dixie D & # 39; Amelio and I totally understand why:

3)

TikTok user @cakefacehaze says her boyfriend looks like Jason Momoa and he totally does it:

4)

TikTok user @maeciray is told that he looks like Saoirse Ronan … because:

5)

TikTok user @cristinacapron is often mistaken for Blake Lively, which makes sense:

6)

TikTok user @ m.yster looks exactly like Khleo Thomas when he was a kid (he played Zero at Disney & # 39; s Holes movie):

7)

TikTok user @jamialix looks a lot like Ariana Grande:

8)

TikTok user @ hairbykenzie.t has a client that looks like the female version of Nick Jonas and I can't stop looking:

9)

And the TikTok user @ josiah.hughes looks like the male version of Anne Hathaway. Just take a look:

10)

TikTok user @mollythemom really looks like Amy Adams:

12)

TikTok user @annwinfrey is told she looks like Christina Moore, who played the mother at Disney Jessie Serie:

13)

And TikTok user @notbrighton is told he looks like several famous people, but I think he looks more like Timothée Chalamet:

14)

TikTok user @dawnkey is regularly called Chrissy Teigen, which is quite accurate:

fifteen.

And finally, the TikTok user @ canwejustnot88 who looks like Mariah Carey at certain angles:

