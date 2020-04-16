"Pandemics can further stack the deck" against the vulnerable: Up News Info

The Hollywood Commission led by Anita Hill says that the problem of sexual harassment, abuse and prejudice in the entertainment industry has not disappeared just because of the closure of COVID-19. In fact, he says the pandemic can "stack the deck even further" against the most vulnerable in the industry.

"The Hollywood Commission was established to create an equitable future by defining and implementing best practices that eliminate sexual harassment and prejudice for all workers, especially marginalized communities," the commission said in a statement on the pandemic on Thursday. “Unfortunately, pandemics can further stack the deck against those most vulnerable populations in our economy. As new work models emerge, there is likely to be a lasting impact on workplace issues in entertainment and beyond.

"The Hollywood Commission will continue to identify and support appropriate systems to ensure fairness and eliminate harassment and discrimination wherever and whenever it occurs in the entertainment industry. When we protect the safety and well-being of our coworkers, we all benefit. This value is central to the mission of the Hollywood Commission and has never been more relevant. "

"COVID-19 makes the Hollywood Commission's mission to protect the most vulnerable among us and provide guidance to keep workplace safe and free of bias even more urgent and timely," said Malia Arrington, executive director of the Commission. "We continue to focus on our work and are developing initiatives to address the impact that COVID is having and will continue to have on workers in the entertainment industry."

Founded in the wake of the 2017 Harvey Weinstein scandal, the commission, formerly known as the Hollywood Commission to Eliminate Sexual Harassment and Promote Equality, launched a survey on sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination in the industry last November. The poll ended on February 24, but the commission has yet to release the results of its findings.