Packers tease 2020 draft: Green Bay picks best receiver and tight end to help Aaron Rodgers

The Packers come from a 13-3 season and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game.

His 37-20 loss to the 49ers in the conference title game exposed some obvious needs that can be addressed in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Packers still have future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers as a quarterback, and he could use more dynamic goals on wide receiver and tight end.

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News launched his seven-round drill ahead of next week's NFL Draft, and the Packers' picks in that drill address those needs.

Here's a closer look at the Packers' mock draft:

Jalen Reagor https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/12/d5/jalen-reagor-062619-getty-ftr_1gf0cv91wkkb116hkgwyea26gl.jpg?t=-1804304397,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Packers tease the 2020 draft

Round Pick No. Player Position college one 30 Jalen Reagor WR TCU two 62 Austin Jackson Old Testament USC 3 93 Lamar Jackson CB Nebraska 4 4 136 Thaddeus Moss TEA LSU 5 5 175 Francis Bernard ILB Utah 6 6 192 (from Raiders) Robert Windsor DT Penn State 6 6 208 (of titans) Brian Cole S Mississippi State 6 6 209 Anthony Gordon QB Washington state 7 7 236 (from invoices to brown) Kendall Coleman EDGE Syracuse 7 7 242 (of crows) Deejay Dallas RB Miami

Round 1, Pick No. 30: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Green Bay is in dire need of a No. 2 receiver behind Davante Adams. Among the Packers' receivers last season, Allen Lazard had the second-most sack with 35. Reagor (5-11, 206 pounds) is a compact receiver that can make plays in space, and can be used in sweeps of reaction. He had 2,572 yards of scrimmage at TCU and was an asset on punt returns, which is another area of ​​need for Green Bay.

Round 2, Pick No. 62: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Veteran Bryan Bulaga left through free agency, and the Packers replaced him with eight-year veteran Rick Wagner. Green Bay needs a constant presence against David Bakthiari, and depth on the offensive line has been an issue in recent seasons. Jackson, 6-5, 322 pounds, started each game for Trojans in the past two seasons, even after donating bone marrow to his sister the summer before last season. Jackson's grandfather Melvin played for Green Bay from 1976 to 1980.

Round 3, Pick No. 94: Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

Jackson made a name for himself with three interceptions and 12 pass breaks for the Huskers in his senior year, and showed a rapid improvement in his second year with Scott Frost. Jackson ran a 4.58 in the 1940s in the NFL Scouting Combine. He would work in the Packers' rotation given the game by Kevin King and Josh Jackson.

Thadddeus Moss https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/8c/c7/thaddeus-moss-081818-getty-ftrjpg_ueogak1g8skm1a8prmkjy3e2o.jpg?t=1323754223,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Round 4, Pick No. 136: Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

Randy Moss used to be a supervillain for Packers fans. Your child could satisfy an obvious need for the equipment. Moss was transferred from the state of North Carolina and then struggled with injuries at LSU, but had an outstanding season with 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns in 2019. Moss could work in rotation with Jace Sternberger and Marcedes Lewis.

Round 5, Pick No. 175: Francis Bernard, ILB, Utah

Bernard began his career as a BYU runner before staying out of the 2017 season for violating the team's code of honor. He reappeared as a linebacker in rival Utah, where he totaled 164 tackles and five interceptions last season. The Packers allow main tackle Blake Martinez to walk through free agency and he needs depth at inside linebacker.

Round 6, Pick 192 (of the Raiders): Robert Windsor, DT, Penn State

The Packers were caught on the ground in the NFC championship game by the 49ers, and the interior was exposed. More depth is needed, and Windsor, who had 78 tackles and 15 loss tackles for the Nittany Lions last season, is a value choice here.

Round 6, Pick 208 (from Titans): Brian Cole, S, State of Mississippi

Cole didn't notice until his senior season with the Bulldogs, when the Michigan transfer thrived in a hybrid role with 67 tackles and 7.5 tackles per loss. He ran a 4.52 at 40 in the NFL Combine, an excellent time given his 6-2, 213-pound frame.

Round 6, Pick 209: Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

Green Bay is not ready for life after Aaron Rodgers, but Gordon should be a decent backup option. Gordon's former fellow quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Luke Falk have caught up on the next level, and Gordon set the school season record for Mike Leach's happy passes offense with 49 touchdown passes. in 2019.

Round 7, Pick No. 236 (from Bills to Browns): Kendall Coleman, EDGE, Syracuse

Coleman had 10 sacks as a junior, but that total decreased to four in 2019. However, he still had 10 tackles to lose, and would still give Green Bay another quick pass from the edge. Coleman would fit behind Za & # 39; Darius Smith and Preston Smith as a development player.

Round 7, Pick No. 242 (from Ravens): Deejay Dallas, RB, Miami

Dallas fits in as a utility player on the Green Bay offense. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry and 10.0 yards receiving for the Hurricanes, and he could also be an asset in the comeback game. Dallas could play a niche role in an offense that needs more explosive players.