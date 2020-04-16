Orlando Brown accuses Will Smith and Michael Jackson of rape

Former Disney star Orlando Brown accused Hollywood star Will Smith and the late pop singer Michael Jackson of rape.

In the video, he accuses both men of raping him as a boy. He also accuses Jackson of raping all of his children. In the video, Brown appears to speak of Jackson as if he was still alive.

He also appears to claim that he killed Jackson.

These are not the only celebrities Brown has accused of rape. In January, he alleged that Nick Cannon also raped him.

"Okay, look well, do you want me to tell everyone? Okay, okay. Nick, I let you suck my dick. And I liked it," he said at the time.

Orlando is best known for his roles as Eddie in That & # 39; s So Raven, 3J in Family Matters, Tiger in Major Payne, Max in Two of a Kind, Damey Wayne in Waynehead, Dobbs in Big Keeble & # 39; s Big Move and Frankie in Eddie & # 39; s Million Dollar Cook-Off.