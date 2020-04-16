Home Entertainment Orlando Brown accuses Will Smith and Michael Jackson of rape

Orlando Brown accuses Will Smith and Michael Jackson of rape

Bradley Lamb
Former Disney star Orlando Brown accused Hollywood star Will Smith and the late pop singer Michael Jackson of rape.

In the video, he accuses both men of raping him as a boy. He also accuses Jackson of raping all of his children. In the video, Brown appears to speak of Jackson as if he was still alive.

He also appears to claim that he killed Jackson.

These are not the only celebrities Brown has accused of rape. In January, he alleged that Nick Cannon also raped him.

Click here to watch the video.

"Okay, look well, do you want me to tell everyone? Okay, okay. Nick, I let you suck my dick. And I liked it," he said at the time.

