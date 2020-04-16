Norman Hunter: Leeds says the great club is & # 39; seriously ill & # 39; in the hospital | Football news

Leeds tells the club legend & # 39; keep fighting, we're all with you & # 39;





Norman Hunter played 540 times for Leeds during a glorious era for the club

Leeds says the big club Norman Hunter remains "seriously ill,quot; in the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

Hunter was admitted to the hospital last Friday after the 76-year-old contracted the disease.

The former Leeds center-back, who was not a member of Sir Alf Ramsey's 1966 World Cup winning team, won two first division titles as part of the famous Don Revie teams.

A statement from the club's website said: "Norman Hunter continues to fight the COVID-19 virus in the hospital, and while unsurprisingly struggling incredibly hard, it's still very bad.

"His family would like to take this opportunity to thank all Leeds United fans for their amazing messages and good wishes.

"They would also like to greatly thank the NHS doctors and nurses who continue to do an incredible job 24 hours a day for Norman and everyone in his care.

"As a club, we also want to thank our fans, the football community at large, and the media for respecting the family's wishes for privacy at this time."

"We will continue to provide regular updates in the coming days. Keep fighting Norman, we are all with you."

Only three players, Jack Charlton, Billy Bremner and Paul Reaney, have made more appearances at Leeds than at Hunter.