Nora Illi, Swiss Muslim convert who sparked controversy, dies at 35

Nora Illi, a Swiss convert to Islam who believed that Muslim women should have the right to wear full-body veils and publicly banned prohibitions against them, died on March 23. in Bern, Switzerland. She was 35 years old.

The cause was breast cancer, said Ferah Ulucay, secretary general of the Swiss Central Islamic Council. Ms. Illi had been the representative of the organization for women's affairs.

In 2009, Ms. Illi and her husband, Abdel Azziz Qaasim Illi, helped found the organization as Switzerland debated a proposal to ban minarets, prayer towers in mosques. (The ban was approved).

The Swiss Central Islamic Council sought to promote knowledge of Islam in Switzerland and gained several thousand followers, many of them Swiss converts to Islam. But he was also criticized by centrist Muslims for his radical interpretations of the religion, and came under the scrutiny of the Swiss authorities for his ties to known Salafist preachers, who promote a fundamentalist interpretation of Islam.