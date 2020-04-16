Nora Illi, Swiss Muslim convert who sparked controversy, dies at 35

Nora Illi, a Swiss convert to Islam who believed that Muslim women should have the right to wear full-body veils and publicly banned prohibitions against them, died on March 23. in Bern, Switzerland. She was 35 years old.
The cause was breast cancer, said Ferah Ulucay, secretary general of the Swiss Central Islamic Council. Ms. Illi had been the representative of the organization for women's affairs.
In 2009, Ms. Illi and her husband, Abdel Azziz Qaasim Illi, helped found the organization as Switzerland debated a proposal to ban minarets, prayer towers in mosques. (The ban was approved).
The Swiss Central Islamic Council sought to promote knowledge of Islam in Switzerland and gained several thousand followers, many of them Swiss converts to Islam. But he was also criticized by centrist Muslims for his radical interpretations of the religion, and came under the scrutiny of the Swiss authorities for his ties to known Salafist preachers, who promote a fundamentalist interpretation of Islam.
Ms. Illi's own actions would also draw the attention of the authorities.
In July 2016, the day a ban on all-face coatings came into force in the Canton of Ticino, he appeared on the streets of Locarno pushing a baby carriage and wearing a blue suit. niqab, a full-length body veil with only one slit for her to see. Reporters quickly surrounded her.
"This is a specific law against women that violates the right to religious freedom and my constitutional rights," she told them before the police escorted her to the station, where she was fined.
Later that year, she appeared on "Anne Will," a popular talk show on ARD, Germany's public television station, dressed in a black niqab and describing the garment as an expression of her "freedom,quot; that allowed her to "perform an active role in society. "
When the hostess asked for her opinion on the thousands of young Europeans traveling to Syria to join the Islamic State, Ms. Illi refused to condemn them and urged her parents to accept her decision.
After her television appearance, the conservative Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper condemned her as "the perfect propaganda propagator for a nihilistic cult of annihilation, because she passes off oppression, especially of women, as emancipation."
Nora Gögel was born on April 3, 1984 in Zurich. Her father is a psychologist, her mother is a social worker.
Ms. Illi first became interested in Islam in 2002 when she met Mr. Illi, himself a convert to Islam, at the Zurich main train station, where he was handing out flyers calling for a boycott of Israel. He converted to Islam and the two were married in Jordan in July 2003.
Her husband and parents survive her. Her other survivors include five daughters and a son.
His funeral on March 26 was broadcast live on YouTube, as only immediate family members could attend given the restrictions surrounding the coronavirus.
A poem he wrote was recited at the funeral. It reads:
You look at me and call me oppressed
for an article of clothing.
You don't ask me what I have to say,
but judge what I wear with pride.
I can climb mountains and cross oceans.
My spirit is free from prejudice.
freedom that Islam gives.