Nicolas Hamilton on how brother and F1 star Lewis helped him with thugs

Nicolas Hamilton explains how older brother Lewis came to his rescue and helped him overcome bullying while in a wheelchair at school with cerebral palsy.

Nicolas Hamilton has detailed how his half-brother Lewis helped him when he was struggling at school due to bullying, admitting that he is the F1 champion's "biggest fan,quot; due to his actions on and off the track.

Nic, who has cerebral palsy, made the comments to Natalie Pinkham of Sky Sports F1 about the latest episode of In the pink podcast, speaking extensively about how to deal with his condition, growing up with his older brother Lewis, and building his own successful career in motorsports.

The 28-year-old is now competing in the British Touring Car Championship even though he was told he would probably never walk due to his condition and spoke frankly about his younger years, saying he was bullied by moving to high school afterward. of having to switch to a wheelchair.

He revealed to Pinkham how he turned to his brother Lewis, who is seven years his senior and was about to become an F1 star, on advice.

"Actually, I went to my brother when I started fighting," Nic explained. "I said, 'Lewis, what do I do? Now I have these kids just sticking my head out of being in a wheelchair.'

"His response was that I just need to keep being myself. He said, 'If people are laughing at this wheelchair you're in, why don't we make it great and do some cool things on it? & # 39;

"He taught me how to do wheelies and things in the wheelchair, and I almost became a Tony Hawk skateboarder in my wheelchair, I started jumping stairs and trying to be cool. That helped me get through it."

"It was a moment of character creation, so I'm glad I had it."

Nicolas and Lewis lived in the same house growing up and shared the same father, Anthony. Nic, who said he made a "conscious decision not to let his condition define him,quot; from a young age, also revealed how his parents helped him.

"My parents are crazy," he said. "Especially my dad. He never wanted me to fight and he always wanted me to fight in my own battles. He would never give me the easy option or the easy route."

"The same with my mom. I was already strengthening my mental strength around my condition. Therefore, bullying was a small thing this time."

"We are a normal family … but Lewis is incredible,quot;

Lewis Hamilton has regularly claimed that his younger brother, who joins him in as many races as possible, is an inspiration to him. And the feeling is definitely mutual.

"I could talk about him forever because my life has revolved around him, but not with eyes of hatred, just pure pride," said Nic. "I am his greatest admirer."

She added that it was amazing to see her brother become an inspiration.

"I don't think he realizes how much it means to me.

"I am so very, very, very proud of him, and to see where he comes from, being a poor black boy who doesn't really have much to do with him, who is now known as one of the world's most influential sports athletes, means a lot to me

"I still can't believe I'm doing that because who are we to have this kind of effect on people? We are just a normal family."

"I remember karting days and the kids were wearing Michael Schumacher helmets. When you asked the kids what they wanted to do when they grew up, they said they wanted to be the next Michael Schumacher."

"Now it's 'I want to be the next Lewis Hamilton'. You see Lewis helmets. And now there are different colors of creeds involved in motorsports, and I think that's due to Lewis's impact on the sport."

"Everyone knows Lewis, he has his heart up his sleeve and he went through a moment where he said things and made mistakes. Now he has become a very firm individual, he is very respectful of all the decisions he makes."

"Honestly I am very proud of him and I can't believe he is going for his seventh world title. He is incredible."

