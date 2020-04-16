Nick Rust: Racing will be ready | Racing News

British Horseracing Authority Chief Executive Nick Rust has reiterated that racing will be ready to resume as soon as it is safe to do so.

The meetings last took place in Britain on March 17, behind closed doors in Wetherby and Taunton, before the meetings were initially suspended until May 1 at the earliest.

That suspension has now been extended, to an as yet unspecified date, and crowds will not be expected at the racetracks until at least June, with a gradual reintroduction to the Flat behind closed doors.

Rust told Sky Sports Racing: "As soon as we are clear in our daily conversations with the Government that we can return, we will be ready to do so.

"When we have the right conditions, we will be able to resume racing in the best possible way, which will be behind closed doors, will mean social distancing and is likely to mean that there will be some restrictions on the tracks and the racers and where we run

"We have planned a series of scenarios and we are ready to start. Sport has to listen to what the Government is pointing out and, like any other business, it must follow the advice of the Government, but we are talking to the Government every day and doing what Possible. Note that when conditions allow, we are ready to resume. "

On the decision not to extend the races behind closed doors before stopping all parties before the government shutdown measures that were introduced on March 23, Rust said: "I think there were a lot of opinions at the time. We can." everything that we are part of as the governing body of the sport and the discussions that took place.

"But there was a very good reason based on the advice we had that we stopped competing at the time. It was a decision made with leaders from across the sport that the BHA board considered the views and made a very difficult decision."

"Since then we have been working to make sure we are preparing for a comeback. We have all the plans in place to compete behind closed doors and we did it successfully for a day and a half because Kelso ran behind closed doors on Monday.

"We have no doubt that we can run behind closed doors. But the key point here is to make sure we follow the advice and polls of the government and that there was no support to continue competing after the Prime Minister's clear announcement on Monday of that week regarding public services, etc.

"The government and parliamentarians were not prepared to go out and support the continuation of the sport and that was the key."

Rust also defended the staging of the Cheltenham Festival, where more than 250,000 people attended over the four days.

He said: "The weekend before Cheltenham we had a full Premier League football program, we had a Six Nations game at Twickenham, we had Crufts indoors during that week, they encouraged us to keep the positive message by organizing the Cheltenham Festival.

"All the scientific advice from the Government, and indeed from the leading doctors of the BHA and the RCA (Hippodrome Association), were based on all the advice on all the government advice and where we could move on Cheltenham.

"Of course we thought about it a lot and the mood changed that week. I didn't hear massive calls for people not to run in Cheltenham on Tuesday, there were massive calls to listen to the government's advice, don't walk away. From that advice From the Government, there is no reason why it should not continue and should continue, as we need to ensure that the Government's advice is followed.

"Those are the messages we received. Clearly at the end of that week things were starting to change, the government had its budget on Wednesday and there was another statement by the Prime Minister on Thursday and finally on the following Monday things changed a lot.

"You could see that the mood in the government had changed tremendously based on the evidence available, but based on the government evidence at the time, it was the right decision for the Festival to move forward."