New scores for Kenya Barris' Meta Netfix series: Up News Info

In what could be the first prerequisite comedy of this time to stay home, Kenya Barris " #blackAF It's fun AF.

A bit of a self-generated therapy session on the move, Rashida Jones, co-star of an eight-episode metacomedy that launched on Netflix on April 17, is also often extremely self-aware and self-critical of cultural codes, the limitations of mobility and its creator -as I say in the review of my previous video.

Filled with luminary cameos such as Ava DuVernay, Will Packer, Nia Long, Tim Story, Issa Rae Tyler Perry and Lena Waithe, the intentionally heavy simulated documentary that describes blackish Kingpin Barris as an exaggerated and emotionally hamstring version of the camera may not be the most original idea in the world, but it works very well here. Playing on the strengths and weaknesses of the first time, leading Barris's acting skills and never less than excellent Jones, the premise is that the second oldest daughter, Drea (Iman Benson), is recounting the accident of a home in a NYU film school. Setting the tone and betting for everything that follows, she now flushed more than ever for her grand Netflix deal, Daddy then jumps with a well-formed team and high production values, and the game is on, as it were.

Part Modern Familypart The office, part of Larry David Curb your enthusiasmpart Larry sanders and a lot of blackish franchise with net circumspection ball gag removed, # blackAF The architecture provides the EP Barris, Jones and Hale Rothstein series with the foundation to go and do whatever you want, which is the real innovation here.

The first direct project of the Girls Tour co-writer since he signed that multi-million dollar deal with the streamer in 2018, #blackAF it's all Barris almost all the time, I'm telling you now. However, with Jones, Benson, Genneya Walton, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Richard Gardenhire Jr. as the rest of this almost evenly self-absorbed brood, these warts, wealth and all representation goes far beyond its simple bombardment of sharp phrases and speeches.

For more of my opinion on #blackAFClick on my video review above.

Produced by Barris' Khalabo Ink Society, under its general series deal with Netflix, #blackAF It is directed by Barris, Jones, Ken Kwapis and Brennan Shroff. By the way, when you go through #blackAF, as you should, you will notice Deadline makes a pointy appearance in one of the opening mounts. Nice touch.