NASA wants to pay you $ 30,000 to design small payloads for the Moon – BGR

NASA needs new designs for pint-sized rover charges that it can send to the Moon.

The space agency wants miniaturized hardware capable of tracking the lunar surface for resources including water, iron, and methane.

The deadline to submit your concept is June 8.

NASA returns to the Moon and does so sooner rather than later. Artemis's missions will eventually see astronauts return to the lunar surface, whether that happens by 2024, as planned, is anyone's guess, but small, high-tech machines will also be a large part of the agency's effort to explore Earth's friendly neighbor.

Now, as NASA prepares and prepares for missions that will support human exploration and discovery on the Moon, it is asking for your help in designing pint-sized scientific payloads that will make these new adventures a success.

NASA is planning to send small rovers to the lunar surface that will conduct science and carry out objectives in support of the overall mission objectives. However, because existing mobile technology is as large as scale, the scientific loads they carry are simply too large to be carried by the much smaller mobile vehicles that NASA has in mind.

"Imagine a rover the size of your Roomba crawling across the surface of the moon," explains NASA. "These small rovers developed by NASA and its business partners provide greater mission flexibility and allow NASA to collect key information about the lunar surface. However, existing scientific payloads are too large, too heavy, and require too much power for these rovers, and new miniaturized payload designs are needed. The payloads should be about the same size as a new bar of soap to fit perfectly inside the rover. "

So what kind of loads is NASA looking for? The agency specifies that payloads capable of searching for resources on the lunar surface are a priority, but other scientific efforts will also be considered. That means miniaturized hardware that not only collects data, but can also "actively run relevant experiments,quot; and "demonstrate new instrumentation," according to NASA's Challenge Guidelines.

NASA is particularly interested in instruments capable of detecting water, carbon dioxide, as well as minerals containing carbon, iron, and titanium. These types of instruments already exist, but reducing them to the size of a bar of soap is a great challenge for NASA.

Those able to do so will be rewarded handsomely. The awards are divided into two categories: Lunar Resource Potential and Lunar Environment Tools, with two top prizes of $ 30,000 each. Additional prizes for multiple second and third prize entries in both categories range from $ 15,000 to $ 5,000. In total, NASA is poised to deliver $ 160,000 for innovative payload concepts.

The deadline to enter the challenge, which NASA has called "Honey, I reduced NASA's payload," is June 8, and the winners will be announced on July 14.

