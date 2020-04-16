Moto G Stylus and G Power: surprisingly cool cameras

The $ 300 Moto G Stylus and $ 250 G Power can take great photos. That's not a sentence I thought to write when I started testing Motorola's latest budget phones. Both are capable of taking some of the most detailed, color-balanced photos I've seen from a device at these prices, while undermining Google's mid-range Pixel 3A by $ 100.

In addition to the improved camera performance, these new Motorola phones take a lot into account considering their price. They work with all US operators. USA, Including MVNOs like Google Fi. They both have large screens with perforated camera systems and, more importantly, include some quality of life extras. Each has a 3.5mm headphone jack, excellent battery life, a fingerprint sensor, and Motorola's clever software enhancements that make Android 10 feel more unique on these phones.

So far, poor photo performance has been the biggest caveat to Motorola's budget phones. But now that Google, Samsung, and Apple now have capable phones in the $ 300 to $ 400 price range, Motorola had no choice but to read the room and make some big improvements. He needed to pack even more than before on his affordable phone, and this year, he did.

Good material Great improvements in the camera department.

Good battery life

No brand on the front Bad things Not a reliable hip shooter

Terrible rejection of the palm while using the pencil

No NFC or wireless charging yet

Without waterproofing

Good material Tremendous battery life

No brand on the front

Decent camera with excellent color accuracy. Bad things Not a reliable hip shooter

No NFC or wireless charging yet

Heavier than the Galaxy Note 10 Plus

A little slower than the G Stylus

Although they look almost identical in one photo, these two phones have some key differences. As you might have guessed from its name, the G Stylus includes a stylus that you can pull out from its bottom. It is a soft-tip pen that allows you to draw or jot down notes on the phone. If you're feeling adventurous, you can edit photos if you need more precision than you probably would with a finger. When you pull it out, a box appears along the edge of the screen with some customizable icons. You can choose some apps or features to reside there, like Google Keep, Moto's note-taking app, or a quick screenshot button.

Unlike the one included with the newer Samsung Galaxy Note, the pen doesn't connect via Bluetooth, so it lacks capabilities like acting as a remote shutter. That's fine with me, but what I didn't enjoy was the overall lack of rejection from the palm of the phone on the screen. My handwriting seemed even more messy than usual because it would occasionally register my palm as the one that writes. Still, this is one of the few Android phones that ships with a stylus and does it for $ 300 is great.

The G Stylus is slightly thinner overall than the G Power (9.2mm vs. 9.6mm), only slightly shorter (158.5mm vs. 159.8mm, though the screen-to-body ratio). it's pretty much the same) and a few grams lighter (192g compared to 199g). It also has 128GB of built-in storage compared to 64GB. Additionally, its 48-megapixel four-pixel primary camera lens generates photos that are sharper than the G Power's 16-megapixel primary lens is capable of shooting.

Lastly, the G Stylus has an "action camera,quot; lens that enables wide-angle video recording at a speed of up to 60 frames per second. It is another small benefit that you will get by paying the additional $ 50. The footage looks decent, though I don't think it's worth choosing one phone over the other. Interestingly, the wide-angle lens here cannot be used to take photos. On the other hand, the G Power has a wide-angle camera lens for taking photos and videos, although the videos aren't at 60 frames per second.

I think all of these features make the G Stylus the better of the two phones for most people, but the G Power has a few features that justify its added thickness and weight. It's actually just one feature: a 5,000 mAh battery compared to the G Stylus' 4,000 mAh package. With it, Motorola claims a three-day battery life, and in my experience it reliably lasted more than two days per charge when it ran my usual range of apps. So if you're someone who just wants a phone that lasts and lasts, the G Power is the right choice.

That's not to say the $ 299 G Stylus is a bum when it comes to battery life. It also generally passed the two-day mark, though not much more. No matter which phone you go with, the battery life is excellent for the price, and its respective standby life is very good. Dormancy drains the battery by only a few percentage points at night maximum. Both Moto phones support 10W fast charging, although wireless charging support is not yet available.

Motorola mostly nailed the design and hardware with each phone. Each has a fingerprint reader on the back, USB-C charging, and a headphone jack. As for the specs, they both have the mid-range Snapdragon 665 processor and 4GB of RAM. In addition, they support microSD cards up to 512 GB in case you run out of space. These phones have a clean, unbranded Motorola look on their forehead. This is a break in tradition that I am sure many will appreciate.

The G Stylus and G Power have the same 19: 9 aspect ratio with 6.4-inch IPS screens (2300 x 1080, 399 pixels per inch). If you're someone who watches a lot of YouTube videos or media through video streaming services, you're probably happy with what each phone offers. These are the first Moto phones to have a screen with a perforated camera system, and as you can see from the images, it gives them a high-end look. Like all previous Moto G series phones, I think this is a distillation of the major trends now occurring in the flagship market. However, the Moto design is not as perfect as what you will find in more expensive devices.

For example, the small section of the screen between the bezel and the selfie camera looks a bit darker than the rest of the screen. It is exacerbated if you use a light colored background. Also, the glass covering the screen does not pass perfectly to the rounded edges. It stands out a few millimeters from the body of the phone. Both are understandable trade-offs for the price, and while notable, they didn't affect my experience with the phones.

Despite its similarities in terms of specs, the Moto G Stylus feels faster, and I enjoyed using this more. The G Stylus appears to have a warmer screen temperature by default compared to the G Power, although the saturation level of the displays can be adjusted to your liking in settings. It was also slightly faster to load into the camera app and start taking photos than the G Power. For me, the G Stylus has an advantage over the other model because it also simply takes better photos.

As I mentioned earlier, these phones can take incredibly detailed photos. Even when I zoom in, those details don't look dazzling or artifact-ridden as I'm used to seeing in photos after close inspection, especially from cheap phones. What also stood out to me is that, if I took with the 16 megapixel lens (f / 1.7 aperture at 1.12um pixels) on the G Power or the 48 megapixel lens (also f / 1.7 aperture, with larger pixels at 1.6um; each image is grouped into a single 12 megapixel lens) on the G Stylus, both phones take pictures with good color balance and precision.



Grid view













Another thing I liked is that Motorola images don't have a blue or yellow tint. I took some photos from a bibimbap brunch we did (pictured above), and the G Stylus took a more favorable photo than my Pixel 3. The egg was white, as it should be, rather than slightly yellow, as it appears in the Pixel 3 shot. Kimchi looks as vibrant and spicy in the picture as it tastes. It was the photo that I wanted to share on social networks.

Obviously, it's not fair to expect the new Moto G series to hit the Pixel 3 with every photo. But it is my benchmark for a phone that can reliably take good photos. Also, I love that your software can help my poorly framed and low-light photos look good. I humbly admit that I have come to rely on Google software to solve the ideal shooting conditions on my behalf.

Shooting with the Moto G Stylus and G Power is a different story. I mentioned earlier that these phones may Take great photos, but they don't always take the photo I want after the first try. Some are blurry, either because the camera app is slower than I'd like to start or because the camera itself is slow to capture. Post-processing software on the Moto endpoint doesn't compensate almost as much as Google does for the unfavorable shooting conditions. My favorite Moto phone results took much more effort to capture, but required a lot of natural light and relative stillness. Do that doubly when trying to shoot at night. I got some good results, but even when I thought I had a good angle or kept things still enough, my camera roll generally showed otherwise.

Based on my few weeks of experience with both phones, it usually takes a few tries to get the photo I was looking for. Although other times, it works perfectly without problems. That it's even possible to get the photo I want of a $ 300 phone is impressive, and while I wish it worked perfectly every time, I don't think those few issues get in the way too much.

The G Stylus and G Power use the same 16-megapixel selfie camera system (f / 2.0 aperture, four pixels). Unsurprisingly, the detail on this lens isn't quite as sharp as you'll find on the rear camera array, but it's better than I expected. It maintains Motorola's new advancements in color balance and accuracy that I experienced with the rear camera array. And once I turned off the intense face smoothing that is turned on by default, the results pleasantly surprised me. The photos look sharp but not so sharp that I feel like the phone is having fun pointing out my blemishes.

Other additions are not so good. Motorola touts macro mode on every phone as something you should take advantage of if you want to shoot close-ups on, for example, flowers or food. I found this to be the most disappointing aspect of Motorola's camera system. Both phones use a 2-megapixel macro lens with an impressive claim to be able to find focus at just 2 centimeters. In fact, both screens on the phone showed clear details when they bumped into objects, although I always found that those photos looked much worse than what I had seen through the viewfinder.

These lenses have a higher aperture (read: they let in less light), so the lighting doesn't look quite right. The difference in color balance between it and the main lens on either phone is night and day. Unless Motorola issues a miracle solution, I wouldn't suggest trusting it. In my tests, the standard lens on each phone was more than capable of capturing close-ups, and especially with the megapixel bump on the G Stylus, you'll get a much sharper image at the expense of not being able to be super close to the subject.

As much as I liked last year's Moto G7, I've been careful who I recommend it to. It's not worth settling on its many features if you're really interested in taking great photos. With this in mind, I wouldn't have been surprised, or even so upset, if Motorola once again launched another phone that was good at everything except the photos.

The new Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are a big step forward, thanks to increased camera performance. Following tradition, it's also packed with features and a familiar low price. Despite its many improvements, I'll still be careful who I recommend this phone to. It's not as reliable for taking great photos with every shot, like the Pixel 3A (which has the same camera system as the Pixel 3 that I directly compared these models with). If you're not stuck on your budget for a $ 300 phone, I suggest you spend a little more on that phone. However, if you can't spend more than the cost of the Moto G Stylus or G Power, or just don't want to spend more, you can't currently find a more complete phone at this price.

Photography by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge