Millie Bobby Brown and Jimmy Fallon play the Singing Whisper challenge

Jimmy Fallon and Millie Bobby Brown played the "Singing Whisper Challenge,quot; during Wednesday's home edition of Tonight's show.

This is how the game worked: one player was assigned a random song. That player turned off the computer speakers and was silenced. The silent participant recited the lyrics to the song, and the other player had to guess the melody based only on lip reading.

Brown went first. She started the game by reciting the words to Dua Lipa"Don't start now." Fallon correctly guessed the track, but struggled to get the Stranger thing star to identify the single "Someone You Loved,quot; by Lewis Capaldi.

"You look crazy," said the actress, trying to decipher the movements of the night host's mouth. Although, he finally guessed the song thanks to a few hand gestures.

For the final round, Brown had to make Fallon guess Luis Fonsi and Daddy YankeeThe hit "Despacito,quot;. He even danced on the dance floor, and the two shared a lot of laughter.