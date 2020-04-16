Home Sports Mike Conley Jr. wins the HORSE challenge; best semifinal shots, final

Mike Conley Jr. wins the HORSE challenge; best semifinal shots, final

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Mike Conley Jr. wins the HORSE challenge; best semifinal shots, final

Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. came to victory in the NBA HORSE Challenge, an event created to give fans of the quarantined hoop a basketball look as the league faces the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

Conley defeated former NBA star Chauncey Billups in the semifinals and then Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine in the final, both broadcast Thursday on ESPN.

MORE: Meet Allie Quigley, who defeated Chris Paul

The competition had its share of shots from impossible angles, including one that gave Conley the title over LaVine.

Conley gave Billups a letter with a similar shot from the same spot.

But the deciding factor in that matchup was a good old-fashioned, granny-style free kick:

LaVine, on the other hand, relied on his athletic ability to win his semifinal against WNBA star Allie Quigley. The two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion barely avoided throwing it onto some high-flying trays. The second in this pile got his victory.

LaVine wanted to avoid having to put normal shots against Quigley,

You can understand why when you see Quigley shooting backwards after his loss was sealed.

State Farm, which sponsored the event, will donate $ 200,000 to charities focused on coronavirus response efforts, according to an ESPN release.

%MINIFYHTML701f2405fcae7caa6883f51a0720fae512%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©