Microsoft: This is what the Microsoft planetary computer will do – Latest news

Microsoft has announced a series of initiatives to protect and preserve biodiversity and ecosystems worldwide and develop a Planetary Computer to aggregate environmental data with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

According to Microsoft President Brad Smith, the company is entering the next phase of the & # 39; AI for Earth & # 39; program, dedicated to building this Planetary Computer platform through dedicated investments in infrastructure development.

"We will provide our AI Earth community with more than 500 grants in 81 countries, access to the world's critical environmental data sets and a computing platform to analyze those data sets," Smith said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The company will continue to invest in specific environmental solution areas such as species identification, mapping of land cover and optimization of land use.

"We are starting a new AI for Earth collaboration with the Earth Observations Group's Biodiversity Observation Network. This $ 1 million Earth AI grant will support projects that strengthen efforts to monitor biodiversity of the Earth and create useful measurements, "he explained.

This planetary computer is incredibly complex, which is why Microsoft is deepening its partnership with Esri, a company that is a market leader in geographic information system software with years of experience building environmental monitoring solutions.

From mapping forest loss to fighting elephant poaching, organizations depend on Esri's tools and expertise to understand and protect the ecosystems in which they operate.

"We are deepening our partnership around the development of machine learning-based geospatial solutions that underlie the Planetary Computer," said Smith, adding that key geospatial datasets will be available on Azure and will be available through Esri tools later this year.

Although COVID-19 has changed the daily lives of almost all of us, sustainability issues have become no less urgent or important.

"We are also accelerating our investments in precision agriculture, including how digital technologies such as AI can help increase crop yields while reducing the impact of agriculture on land and other natural resources," he announced. Smith.

