Microsoft releases final Windows 10 May 2020 update to testers

Microsoft will release the final version of its Windows 10 May 2020 update today. While the update won't roll out automatically on machines until next month, Windows 10 testers can get it earlier today by opting for the Preview ring. test release to get the final build. Like the previous update in November 2019, this new update is relatively small and includes some improvements in Cortana and Windows search.

Cortana can now be undocked from the Windows 10 taskbar, and includes the ability to choose between writing or speaking to the digital assistant. The general interface has also been modified to make it more conversational. Microsoft has also added quick searches to the search home interface with this latest update, which includes weather, news, today in history, and new movies.

This update includes the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2

The May 2020 update also introduces the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2, which includes an internally created custom Linux kernel. This integration of Linux into Windows 10 will greatly improve the performance of Microsoft's Linux subsystem in Windows. Microsoft also promises to update this kernel through Windows Update, and it will be open source so that developers can create their own WSL kernel and contribute to the changes.

We'll have a full review of all the changes to the Windows 10 May 2020 update in the coming weeks before its general release, but Microsoft has an updated list of most minor changes here. If you're interested in getting the Windows 10 May 2020 update today, you can head to Settings,gt; Update & Security,gt; Windows Insider Program and sign up for the program to get access to the Launch Preview ring. The update will be displayed in the normal Windows Update configuration section.