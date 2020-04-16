Michael Jordan: Relive Your Best Chicago Bulls Games | NBA News

The last shot? Double Nickel? The flu game? The shrug? What is your favorite MJ performance? Read, watch and then tell us in the comment box below

The & # 39; double nickel & # 39;

Bulls @ Knicks, March 28, 1995















Enjoy a look at one of Michael Jordan's best games, his 55-point performance against the New York Knicks in March 1995



In his fifth game since returning from his baseball season, Jordan made a 55-point statement at Madison Square Garden, letting the NBA know that he had not yet finished terrorizing his opponents.

Wearing No. 45 – the Bulls had removed their No. 23 jersey after their 1993 departure – Jordan gave the Knicks everything they could, shooting 21-for-37 from the field, breaking his own record for most points. scored by an opponent in MSG and making the game's winning move.

With the game at stake, Jordan forced the Knicks to break it after an unpleasant hesitation move that nearly sent guard John Starks to the ground. Patrick Ewing stepped forward to try to block what appeared to be Jordan's shot attempt to win the game, but MJ made a smooth adjustment in midair to find center Bill Wennington for an easy dunk that would win the game for Chicago.

Speaking at & # 39; The Woj Pod & # 39 ;, former Knicks coach Jeff van Gundy said of the Double-Nickel game: "The best individual performance I saw of a live NBA player was Jordan returning two-year baseball, going back to play basketball for 10 days, taking on the best defensive team in basketball and getting 55 points at The Garden. I've never seen anything like this in my life. Do I need to relive it? No, I don't. "

& # 39; A spectacular move by Michael Jordan & # 39;

Bulls vs Lakers, Game 2, 1991 NBA Finals, June 5, 1991

















Relive the best moments of the 1991 NBA Final Series as the Chicago Bulls beat the Los Angeles Lakers to secure their first championship



The Bulls lost Game 1 of the 1991 NBA Finals in Chicago, and risked falling 2-0 back to Los Angeles. Jordan's Game 2 performance ensured that his team would not hit the west coast with its back against the wall, delivering one of the most comprehensive games of his career.

MJ had 13 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block to go with his 33-point game in a total victory for the Bulls. Jordan was locked up, shooting 15 of 18 from the field, including a stretch of 13 consecutive marks.

"A spectacular move by Michael Jordan," was the historic call from commentator Marv Albert when Jordan made his famous right-to-left shift in the air to score. But it was a spectacular game overall, sparking the first of four straight wins when the Bulls stormed into their first NBA title.

& # 39; The shot & # 39;

Bulls @ Cavaliers, Eastern Conference playoffs, first round Game 5, May 7, 1989

















Take a look at the winner of Michael Jordan's game for the Chicago Bulls against the Cleveland Cavaliers, remembered as & # 39; The Shot & # 39;



Before the Bulls' dominance race, they found themselves a No. 6 favorite and faced the No. 3 Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs in 1989.

With the series tied at 2-2, when the first-round playoff series was the best of five, Chicago followed Cleveland 100-99 in the closing seconds of the deciding game. Jordan received the entry pass with the opportunity to send the Bulls to the next round or home to their sofas.

He took a dribble and stopped, hanging in midair as Craig Ehlo's outstretched arm disputed his attempt to win the game.

"It's good! Michael Jordan won it on the Chicago doorbell!"

Jordan finished with 44 points shooting 17 of 32 from the field. The Bulls would advance to the Eastern Conference Finals before falling to the Detroit Pistons.

& # 39; Shrug & # 39;

Bulls vs Trail Blazers, Game 1, 1992 NBA Finals, June 3, 1992

















Relive all the action as Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls defeat the Portland Trail Blazers to win the 1992 NBA Finals.



Jordan was never a famous three-point shooter. Through the first 16 games of the 1992 NBA Playoffs, he had shot down a total of five triples. What he did in the first two quarters of Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals was something we had never seen before.

Jordan set the Blazers on fire for 35 points in the first half, knocking down six triples, which set records in the NBA Finals (Ray Allen broke the latter in 2010). After his sixth triple down the middle, even he was impressed with himself, giving us the classic moment & # 39; Jordan Shrug & # 39 ;.

Jordan finished the game with 39 points and 11 assists shooting 16 of 27 from the field and 6 of 10 of three in a 33 point victory for the Bulls. Chicago beat Portland in six games to win its second consecutive NBA title.

& # 39; The Flu Game & # 39;

Bulls @ Jazz, Game 5, 1997 NBA Finals, June 11, 1997

Image:

Michael Jordan is hugged by his Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen after the & # 39; flu game & # 39; in the 1997 NBA Finals



With the Finals tied at 2-2, Utah had everything going for it to claim an NBA title victory. In addition to playing on their home court, they faced a weakened Jordan despite suffering from flu-like symptoms.

Jordan's illness was evident in the first quarter when the Jazz held a 16-point lead, but even in horrible physical condition, MJ was able to make things better. He would score 17 points only in the second quarter for Chicago to return to the game, then drop 15 points in the last quarter to save the game.

Jordan would finish with 38 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a three-point game to seal the game, leaving us with one of the most iconic photos in the history of the sport as Scottie Pippen had to take his teammate off the court.

"I almost played pass out," Jordan said after the game. "I went in and I was almost dehydrated, and it was all just to win a basketball game. I couldn't breathe. My energy level was really low. My mouth was really dry. They started giving me Gatorade, and I thought about IV (intravenous)."

Jordan erupts with 69 career points

Bulls @ Cavaliers, March 28, 1990

















Relive Michael Jordan's best 69-point performance for the Chicago Bulls against the Cleveland Cavaliers in March 1990



A season after Jordan brought down the Cavaliers from the playoffs with & # 39; The Shot & # 39 ;, he returned to Cleveland and produced 69 points, the highest of his career, to lead the Bulls to a 117-win. 113 in overtime.

Jordan's scoring total came in an extremely efficient clip shooting 23 of 37 (62.2 percent) from the field to go with two triples and 21 of 23 free throws. He also added 18 rebounds in his career.

"I didn't think about being tired because I wanted to win the game," said Jordan. "I've been in that situation where I've scored a lot of points and we've lost, and I didn't want that to happen. So I kept pushing myself, kept talking to myself, saying, 'Don't stop, don't stop, keep going. You feel better with the effort when you win. "

& # 39; God disguised as Michael Jordan & # 39;

Bulls @ Celtics, Conference Playoffs This First Round Game 2, April 20, 1986

















Watch Michael Jordan set an NBA playoff record by scoring 63 points against the Boston Celtics



A broken foot forced Jordan to miss 64 games in the 1985-86 season, but he returned in time to produce the first major statement of his professional career in a playoff loss to one of the best NBA teams in history.

The Celtics, with an initial lineup with future Hall of Fame members Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish, Bill Walton, and Dennis Johnson, finally swept the outscored Bulls but not before Jordan scored a playoff record for a single game (still held) 63 points in Game 2, shooting 22 of 41 from the field and 19 of 21 from the free throw line.

When asked about MJ's performance after Game 2, Bird commented, "That was God disguised as Michael Jordan."

& # 39; The last shot & # 39;

Bulls @ Jazz, NBA Finals Game 6, June 14, 1998

















Gametime analysts David Aldridge and Greg Anthony recall Michael Jordan's 45-point performance in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals



The Jordan Bulls' final performance was much more than him hitting a game-winning shot to seal Chicago's sixth championship of the decade.

Jordan, 35, was playing in his 331st consecutive game. He had not missed a single contest since returning from retirement in 1995. He averaged 41.5 minutes per game in the 1998 playoffs.

Leading the series 3-2 but with the remaining series games in Salt Lake City, Game 6 saw the Bulls under immense pressure when Scottie Pippen, hampered by a back injury, was able to play just 26 minutes.

Jordan dug deep, playing 44 of the 48 minutes, to produce the perfect ending to his Bulls career. John Stockton downed a triple to give Utah a three-point lead with just over 40 seconds to go. Jordan then took over, scoring on the edge to bring the Bulls closer to one, and then stealing possession from Karl Malone to give his team a chance to win the game.

Jordan then tricked Jazz defender Bryon Russell with a dirty crossover, got up and buried what would become the game's winning bucket, with a 45-point performance and securing his sixth NBA title and sixth MVP trophy for the Finals with one of the most defining moments in the NBA.

