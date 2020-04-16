Michael Cohen, former attorney for President Trump, to be released – Deadline

Michael Cohen, the former attorney for President Donald Trump, who was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 for lying to Congress and violating America's campaign finance laws, will be released soon.

Cohen taped the president and once threatened to sing to the feds and reveal all kinds of inside information, but he never presented anything substantial. Now, he is singing a new song, "I Shall Be Released".

Cohen will be able to finish his sentence in home confinement, according to reports. Concerns about the safety of non-violent inmates during the pandemic have led to the release of several inmates incarcerated in recent weeks. Cohen was in upstate New York at Otisville Federal Prison.

Before being released, Cohen will face a 14-day quarantine period.

In March, Cohen's attorneys sent a letter to the Manhattan federal judge saying that Cohen's jailers were "demonstrably unable to safeguard and treat BOP inmates who are forced to live indoors and are at increased risk of contracting the virus. "

The request was denied by Judge William Pauley. However, the growing numbers of New York affected by the pandemic have apparently loosened objections against the early release.