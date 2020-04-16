Melting ice reveals ancient Viking route in Norway

OSLO – Patches of ice that melted from the slopes of a remote mountain pass in Norway have revealed artifacts that provide a new insight into the livelihood of hunters, merchants and travelers along a route of thousands of years, the archaeologists this month.
Relics of this distant past include woolen robes and mittens, leather shoes, arrows still adorned with feathers, and snowshoes made for horses. Giant stone mounds mark old roads that were once used by merchants to find their way through fog and snow. Antlers, bone droppings and animals have also been found, archaeologists behind the project said.
The discoveries, described in the scientific journal Antiquity, were made in the central mountain range of Innlandet County in Norway by the Glacier Archeology Program, one of many programs worldwide that study which glaciers and ice patches are exposed. as they change and melt due to climate change. .
Archaeologists said the discoveries have contributed to evidence that a mountain pass at Lendbreen, on the Lomseggen ridge in north-central Norway, was part of a larger network connecting it to the broader Viking world, making it the "first ice site discovered in Northern Europe."
Previously, they said, the archeology of glacier mountain passes had been derived from research in the Alps.
"The findings are rich," said Lars Holger Pilo, a Norwegian archaeologist working on the project. “It is obvious that mountains have been used more actively than previously thought. Although covered in ice, they have been used to pass, from farms in the area, or from one side of the mountains to the other. "
The program began work on the ice patch at Lendbreen in 2006, but attention increased after a woolen robe was found, which later dated to the Bronze Age, in 2011. That led to later surveys and discoveries of artifacts such as sled pieces, horse remains, and kitchen utensils, suggesting that the route was used for commerce, hunting, and agriculture.
The findings show that the pass was used from about 300 AD. C. until 1500 d. C., with a peak of activity during the Viking Age in the year 1000 that reflected its importance during a period of long-range trade in Scandinavia.
The articles tell a story of how the route was used and reflect local priorities, such as how agriculture migrated from the valley floor to higher elevations in summer to take advantage of the long daylight hours. It traveled well and connected with other parts of the country and, ultimately, with ports for export.
"What was really revealing is when you look at the chronology of the artifacts," said Dr. James Barrett, a medieval and environmental archeologist at the University of Cambridge, who has been working with Norwegian archaeologists on the project since 2012.
"You can literally walk in the footsteps of the past," he said. "It is really showing that in what appears to be the most remote place possible, the highest elevation is caught up in the broader global trends."
The research in Norway has contributed to the set of archaeological studies focused on elements found under the ice, either in glaciers that rumble in the ground or in patches of ice that are more stationary and commonly produce pieces that are intact.
These discoveries have illuminated scientists' understanding of transhumance, which describes how, where, and why people moved from one place to another for trade, food, marriage, or customs, sometimes on icy mountain passes. rather than through easier terrain, but at longer distances. valleys
In 1991, hikers accidentally discovered the remains of a man, later nicknamed Ötzi the Tyrolean Ice Man, preserved in ice and snow in the Italian Alps for 5,300 years. This ushered in a promising period of archeology that has picked up pace as global warming has revealed more artifacts, said Dr. Stephanie Rogers, assistant research professor in the geosciences department at Auburn University.
The examination of Ice Man bacteria has contributed to the understanding of human migration and movement of pathogens, including the one that causes stomach ulcers, to other parts of the world.
Dr. Rogers, who has investigated the archeology of glaciers in the Alps, said the discovery of Iceman "really flipped a switch."
"What was that person doing up there?" he asked, adding that investigators realized that "if we find something in this place, we are going to find something in other places."
The transhumance field has gained momentum in the past 10 to 20 years as the artifacts have been exposed due to climate warming that melts ice patches and moving glaciers, Dr. Rogers said.
"Perhaps this site in Norway had the perfect characteristics for transhumance across the border," he said. “But perhaps it was the perfect setting, broadcast for hundreds or thousands of years. It seems that this particular one is a treasure in terms of artifacts. "
Dr. Pilo said the Norwegian team found no human remains, possibly because the relatives of any missing person probably would have come to rescue their relatives. The robe could have been thrown by a person in the irrational agony of hypothermia, he said.
Although ice patches move less than glaciers, some of the findings in the Lendbreen patch were displaced vertically, and others were displaced by meltwater and strong winds.
The ruins of an undated stone-built shelter were located near the top of the ice patch, making Lendbreen the only one of the five mountain passes on the Lomseggen ridge that has a shelter and lots of cairns. Transportation-related artifacts, such as remains of sleds, poles, and pieces from a Bronze Age ski, were also uncovered.
The movement, or lack of movement, of some objects can also be revealing. Horseshoes and iron nails are less likely to have been displaced than lighter organic objects and therefore "should provide a reliable indication of the route," the researchers wrote.
Although some of the artifacts were found in pieces, "they do not destroy what remains a clear trail of features and findings that delineate a short crossing site on the ridge of the mountain," according to the findings.
"It was clearly a particularly important route," the researchers said.