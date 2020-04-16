Melting ice reveals ancient Viking route in Norway

OSLO – Patches of ice that melted from the slopes of a remote mountain pass in Norway have revealed artifacts that provide a new insight into the livelihood of hunters, merchants and travelers along a route of thousands of years, the archaeologists this month.

Relics of this distant past include woolen robes and mittens, leather shoes, arrows still adorned with feathers, and snowshoes made for horses. Giant stone mounds mark old roads that were once used by merchants to find their way through fog and snow. Antlers, bone droppings and animals have also been found, archaeologists behind the project said.

The discoveries, described in the scientific journal Antiquity, were made in the central mountain range of Innlandet County in Norway by the Glacier Archeology Program, one of many programs worldwide that study which glaciers and ice patches are exposed. as they change and melt due to climate change. .