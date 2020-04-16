Megan Thee Stallion covers Marie Claire's May issue and she looked beautiful. Memsor Kamarake designed the image for rapper sculptor and celebrity photographer Micaiah Carter, 25, and took the photos. Beyonce's make-up artist Sir John did Megan's makeup and celebrity stylist Kellon Deryck designed her locks. Meghan wowed the cover in a burnt orange fishnet dress over a light beige slip. Her hair was pulled back and away from her face and, in the profile picture, she showed off her spectacular eye makeup and wine red lips. The photo was taken from the side and showed Meghan's toned silhouette. Meghan's manicure created by famous nail artist Visual Poet was also noticed.

In the article, Megan talks about her upcoming "Hot Girl Summer,quot; that she was planning to enjoy, it's also the title of her biggest song featuring Ty Dolla $ ign and Nicki Minaj. At this point, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen exactly what the future holds. However, what is a safe bet; is that Megan Thee Stallion will continue to see her star rise. Your new extended game Suga It continues to scale the charts after it launched in March 2020.

You can see the cover photo of Marie Claire with Megan Thee Stallion below.

Photograpehr Micaiah Carter shared several photos of Megan on her official Instagram account. Orange was the primary color used in the background setup as well as Megan's fashion options. In one photo, she was seen sitting on a curved, geometric structure while wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with Bulgari shoes. In a second photo, Megan was surprised in an orange swimsuit paired with a Balmain necklace and ring. She also looked beautiful in a bright orange minidress from Versace. He was wearing Gianvito Rossi shoes.

You can see those photos in the slide player below.

Griffin Stoddard of Wet Design created the set. You can see several photos of Megan posing in the Versace dress below.

Megan's manicure is getting a lot of attention. You can see a close-up photo of the nail art created by Visual Poet below.

Are you a fan of Megan Thee Stallion? Have you listened to his new EP?

What do you think of the photos of Marie Claire de Megan?



