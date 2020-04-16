Mayweather's OTHER daughter threatens to stab Bhad Bhabie! (& # 39; We stab B * tches & # 39;)

Floyd Mayweather's daughter Yaya Mayweather, 19, faces a possible 99-year prison sentence, after allegedly stabbing the baby mother to her fiancé, NBA rapper Youngboy.

Well, the champion's other daughter, 16-year-old Jirah Mayweather, is now threatening to do the same, with rapper Bhad Bhabie.

It all started yesterday, when Bhad Bhabie was caught on video making some comments that some found racist (see the video above). Jirah Mayweather commented on the Bhad Bhabie page, and called Dr. Phil's former guest on the show.

But Bhad Bhabie replied, as soon as he saw the famous teenager's comment. The 17-year-old, previously Caucasian, rapper said she would slap "Jirah,quot; when he sees her.

Look:

Well, Jirah replied: and his response was EXTREMELY inappropriate. Jirah told Bhad Bhabie that the Mayweather girls "don't fight bitches, we stab you."

Jirah's sister Iyana, 19, was arrested last week and accused of stabbing the mother of NBA baby Youngboy during a fight in Houston. Iyana faces 99 years in prison if found guilty.