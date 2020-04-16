Matt Lucas revives Little Britain; Channel 4 Fronts Block Show – Deadline

Bridesmaids Star Matt Lucas is spending an extremely busy time in coronavirus self-isolation. Just made to go viral with your Thanks baked potato Song, who has raised money to feed UK healthcare workers, the comedian, actor, and writer will show off television screens in a series of new projects.

First, Lucas will re-team with his comedy partner David Walliams to revive the iconic sketch show. Little Britain for a unique parody for the BBC coronavirus telethon The great night in April 23th.

More than 14 years have passed since the last time the show aired on the BBC, but Lucas and Walliams have been talking for some time about bringing it back. Lucas revealed last month that they had been in talks with Netflix about a reboot.

The BBC is being quiet about what Lucas and Walliams will do for The great night in Outline, but it will be part of a live television night, highlighting stories of kindness, humor and hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

Little Britain ran for three seasons on the BBC on the Noughties, as well as the two-part special Little Britain Abroad in 2006. He spawned characters like Vicky Pollard and Daffyd, Lucas's quick voice, known as "the only gay man in town."

In addition, Lucas will lead a six-part blocking program for Channel 4, titled Reasons to be happy with Matt Lucas. Launched on April 26, the series will be written by British comedian Harry Hill and produced through Nit Television, a joint venture between Hill and His own league Producer CPL Productions.

Channel 4 said it will celebrate how celebrities and members of the public are kept entertained during the shutdown. Executive producers are Mobashir Dar, Hill, Murray Boland, and Danielle Lux, while Phil Harris and Tom Beck were the commissioners for Channel 4.