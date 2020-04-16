Child USA CEO Marci Hamilton and Child USA Ambassador Corey Feldman have released a movie viewing guide for survivors of sexual abuse before the documentary returns (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys. The film carefully features an alleged network of pedophiles that actor Corey Feldman says not only abused him but also sexually abused Corey Haim. Due to the intense topic and some graphic details about sexual abuse, Marci Hamilton and Corey Feldman have released the guide to offer suggestions to help survivors deal with any triggers that may come up while watching the movie. Tickets will go on sale on April 18, 2020, and the film will begin airing on demand beginning April 22, 2020. The only legitimate place to purchase tickets and view the film is the official website at www.mytruthdoc. .com.

Child USA is a group of experts that offers a holistic approach to the safety and well-being of children. To keep children safe and protect their childhood, children must be safe from abuse and neglect. Child USA focuses on several aspects where abuse and neglect can be destructive to children and, ultimately, to society. In addition to specializing in religious, medical, and educational neglect and abuse, Child USA also focuses on changing the nationwide statute of limitations on child sexual abuse cases or reform (SOL).

This is important as it has proven to be one of the most effective methods of eliminating predators and pedophiles who are in established positions of power. Not only does extending or removing the statute of limitations for sexual abuse cases provide adults with an opportunity for justice, but it eliminates established pedophiles and breaks their networks. Marci Hamilton represented several of Jerry Sandusky's victims and helped them win settlements against Penn State. She is an expert in sexual abuse cases and has worked with Corey Feldman for approximately two years.

Whether it's clerics, priests, coaches, or as in the case of Corey Feldman, Hollywood tycoons, talent agents, actors, and those who have an established role in the industry, removing the statute of limitations cuts the power of a pedophile and save the children.

You can see the (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys movie guide that Marci Hamilton and Corey Feldman created below.

Corey Feldman and Marci Hamilton continue to work tirelessly to change the statute of limitations across the country and have been successful.

You can view more information about Corey Feldman's fight to change the statute of limitations and current bills that have been entered on the Child USA website.

