Marc Daly talks about the COVID-19 pandemic while trying to keep his restaurant afloat

The economic effects of the coronavirus are hitting everyone in the pockets. It can be argued that the most bombarded industry (after the medical one) is the restaurant business.

Since home stay orders are in place, some larger restaurants may deliver and offer takeout. However, smaller establishments are not so lucky to have the ability to stay afloat while their doors are closed.

Ken Moore's estranged husband, the star of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, is a restaurateur. Marc Daly recently released a statement to his clients about the COVID-19 pandemic.

His restaurant is open. The entrepreneur is determined not to let the invisible enemy bring down his business and wants everyone to stay strong.

Her personal message was posted on SoCo's Instagram page.

‘Dear COVID-19: You have come to our shores and caused havoc. We have lost friends, family and colleagues due to its destructiveness. Know this … You won't win this fight. You will not change the greatness of our human spirit. The best parts of all of us. You can win some battles, but the war is far from over. "

He continued with some inspiring words for fans and signed with his name.

Currently, New York, where Marc resides, is the state most affected by respiratory disease.

Kenya recently revealed that they are working on their marriage; however, they are not quarantined together.

She explained on Watch What Happens Live: “ We are not in quarantine together because when it all happened he was in New York and now he's just trying to keep his restaurant alive and feed people in the hospital and make his own deliveries and stuff like that . . & # 39;

It's great to see that Daly's business is doing its best to cast a positive light in this dark and uncertain time.



