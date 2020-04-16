Louisiana pastor Tony Spell challenges people to donate their stimulus money to churches

The Louisiana pastor has a new challenge on social media and would take his weekly offer to another level. Pastor Tony Spell, the controversial leader of the Life Tabernacle Church in Louisiana, is challenging people to donate their stimulus funds to churches with his #PastorSpellStimulusChallenge.

The challenge is to help evangelists who cannot get past the offering plate due to the forced closings caused by the pandemic, according to TMZ.

As of Sunday, Spell is asking people to donate their stimulus money to North American evangelists, missionaries, or music ministers who have not received money from parishioners in the past month.

The spell is not included in this challenge because it has kept the doors of her church open, most recently on Easter Sunday despite warnings and public health concerns.

Spell did not clarify whether his challenge requires people to donate part or all of his stimulus checkup, but says he is practicing what he is preaching by donating all of his $ 1,200 and his wife as well.

Churches, like other organizations, also face tough times, but a good majority of churches across the country were still able to celebrate Easter services almost last weekend despite being closed to the public.

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh

