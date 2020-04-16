Louis CK donates $ 30,000 to Comedy Cellar employees

Louis CK is giving back to the comedy community. Page Six claims the stand-up comedian dropped $ 30,000 to help those in need at Comedy Cellar in New York City. As most know, the world, including the United States, is currently blocked as it fights its battle against COVID-19.

The controversial comic, who was one of the male celebrities accused of sexual misconduct in the heyday of the #MeToo movement, announced her donation around the same time that other celebrities revealed they were also donating to the comedy club.

Comedy Cellar, like many other entertainment venues, is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's hard to keep the lights on and pay the bills if there's no inbound revenue at the location, which is probably the reason for creating online campaigns.

The GoFundMe page, created by Mike Birbiglia, revealed that the foot legend donated around $ 10,000 less than a week ago, but dropped an additional $ 20,000 yesterday. Comic book fans know that Comedy Cellar has been instrumental in his career in the past few decades, and Louis has performed there many times, even in his most turbulent moments.

It was featured as the backdrop for the introductory episode of their FX series, Louie for which he won an Emmy Award. As noted earlier, Louis was also not alone in donating money. Michael Che of SNLand Sarah Silverman also donated lump sums of money to the comedy club.

Other stars who spend money on Comedy Cellar include John Mayer, who also tested his comedy skills. Standing comics and other stars have reportedly achieved the goal of $ 50,000 and now sits at around $ 104,000 in donations.

Additionally, Mike Birbiglia has launched another program with the title, "Tip Your Wait Staff," which is designed to help other service industry workers and comedy clubs across the country.

The new Alum has been asking some of her other friends to join to help raise money for the employees.



