Lori Harvey captivates and seduces the future boyfriend with her latest photos

It seems that rapper Future's girlfriend, Lori Harvey, knows how to keep the attention of her followers on Instagram, despite the continuous period of self-isolation and social distancing.

The stepdaughter of the comedian Steve Harvey, 23, captivated her followers with a new selfie in the Instagram stories, in which she posed on camera with a totally black Chanel jumpsuit.

In addition to the luxurious piece of clothing, the aspiring model complemented her look with the help of a diamond necklace and massive diamond earrings.

The influencer from social media did not forget to put on makeup, and for the occasion, she chose a bright pink lipstick and eyeshadow in natural colors.

Lori also added a filter to her selfie, shaped like three cute butterflies around her cheeks, and warmed up the atmosphere by opening her jumpsuit.

Lori was bored of staying at her house for so long because she captioned her story with the statement that she wanted to wear more than just sweatshirts for the day.

The social media celebrity made headlines recently when she was spotted shopping at Target, and a video clip of the event began circulating online.

The model appeared to be in the company of a man in a mask, who many believed was her boyfriend, and the two filled three shopping carts with various products, including large quantities of cola, Gatorade, and plastic cups.

At one point in the video, Lori laughs that currently, it was like "World War Z" in the world.

In a recent interview, Future spoke about their romance saying, “Um, just taking my time with everything right now, life is good. I want to take my time with everything. It doesn't bother me. It's just, you know, what to give away and you know what not to get or whatever. You're still trying to find those different ways to keep it private, but somehow give your fans little ideas about what's going on in your life. You get the people in the world they want to know, so you open up a little bit, but you have to save most of it for yourself and your partner. "

Things could get serious for Future and Lori.



