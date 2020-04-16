Lithuania awards contract for Remote Weapon Station to equip JLTVs – Defense Blog

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, a leading provider of remote weapons stations, received the award for delivering its Remote Protective Weapons Station (RWS) to the Lithuanian Armed Forces as part of the $ 170.8 million Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.

The company's website said Protector is the world's most widespread remote weapons system with more than 20,000 units delivered and in use by customers around the world.

According to Armyrecognition.com, this award is part of the United States Army Commonly Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) program and includes an application for Oshkosh Joint Defense Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV).

Early, the Defense Material Agency under the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense and the United States Department of Defense signed an offer and acceptance letter for the acquisition of 200 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV).

The new vehicles are expected to strengthen the capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, provide greater mobility, personnel protection and combat power. Lithuania will buy JLTVs from the US government. USA

The JLTV, which is manufactured by tactical vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh Defense, was designed to offer higher levels of protection than Humvee's armored and mine-resistant ambush designs, but in a considerably smaller and lighter package.

Currently, the JLTV family of vehicles arrives in the US Army. USA And to the Marine Corps in different variants with multiple mission package configurations, all with protected, sustained, and networked mobility that balances payload, performance, and protection across the full range of military operations.