Lime is buying the remains of the Boosted electric skateboard company

Scooter exchange company Lime is collecting the assets of the defunct electric skateboard startup Boosted, The edge has learned. At least five of Boosted's core patents were assigned to Lime's holding company on April 15 in the government's database, and two former employees say Lime has been working on the acquisition of Boosted's intellectual property since late of 2019.

The move comes after a proposed acquisition of Yamaha failed for Boosted earlier this year, according to the two former employees familiar with the deal, who were granted anonymity due to confidentiality agreements they signed with the startup.

Shortly after this article was published, Boosted co-founder and former CEO Sanjay Dastoor, who left the company over a year ago, posted a message on the Boosted subreddit saying that “Lime has purchased all of the assets and IPs from the company. From what I can tell, this includes design files, software and code, diagnostics, parts, and test equipment. "He wrote that he believes Boosted,quot; will likely "enter,quot; some form of bankruptcy protection at some point, but will not dissolve. formally for a while. "He says,quot; Lime also appears to be in possession of everything at Boosted's headquarters in Mountain View, including access to the building. "

It is unclear whether Lime will hire any of the few employees who are still with Boosted, or who will handle pending customer service requests. According to LinkedIn, at least four other senior Boosted employees have joined Lime, including the mechanical design engineer who leads the design of the vehicle and product architecture for the Boosted scooter.

The patents were technically assigned to Lime by an LLC created by investment firm Structural Capital, which loaned boosted money in the second half of 2019 and has since held many of the startup's assets as collateral, according to documents from the office of patents and former employees. Structural Capital has also influenced Boosted's finances as it declined, former employees say.

Boosted CEO Jeff Russakow and the remaining co-founder John Ulmen did not respond to a request for comment. A Lime spokesman said the company is not "ready to discuss,quot; what is happening and declined to comment.

Lime has been working on the Boosted IP purchase since the end of 2019, and has hired some Boosted employees.

Signs of trouble at Boosted began showing up earlier this year after the company failed to make payments to vendors, complaints about customer service piled up, and a number of executives left for other jobs. One of them, Boosted's vice president of engineering, left the company to become Lime's vice president of hardware.

How The edge First reported in February, Boosted struggled financially after developing a robust $ 1,600 electric scooter of its own, the launch of which was delayed, and was also affected by Trump's trade war tariffs. The company had also spent a large chunk of the money it raised to expand to more than 30 countries worldwide.

Boosted announced in early March that it was laying off most of its employees and looking for a buyer, and it has been quiet on the radio ever since. That has left some current and potential customers in limbo, many of whom were waiting for orders to be filled or skateboards to be repaired.

Meanwhile, the community that grew up around Boosted, which started out as one of the first and biggest Kickstarter success stories, has turned to crowdsourcing solutions to fix and modify its dashboards.

Dastoor wrote on Reddit that he is "trying to find a way to help with this,quot; and is encouraging customers to contact Lime. "If we want our products to continue to be compatible, including dashboard parts or any software diagnostic tests and debugging, [Lime] 's cooperation and help will be needed."

It is currently unclear what is going on with Boosted's debt, which former employees say is in the millions of dollars. Some of the vendors Boosted has now rejected also take the company to court. A supply chain consulting firm sued Boosted in the Santa Clara County Superior Court in early March for more than $ 55,000 in unpaid bills. And on March 30, Boosted was sued in the Utah District Court by the creative agency Underbelly, which redesigned the website of the electric skateboard company and says it still owes just $ 80,000.

Lime laid off 14 percent of its workforce in early January and left 12 markets, and has reportedly considered more layoffs as it stops service worldwide due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Bloomberg reported in March that Lime started the year with just $ 50 million in cash.

Update April 16, 10:30 PM ET: The story has been updated with new information from a Reddit post by former Boosted CEO Sanjay Dastoor.