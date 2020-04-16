Lil Mosey's "Blueberry Faygo,quot; tops the charts after his repeated removal from Spotify

Billboard revealed today that Lil & # 39; Mosey's quirky song "Blueberry Faygo," featuring a sample of the classic song, "My, My, My," by Johnny Gill, reached the top of the charts after be in limbo. online for months.

The song has been climbing the charts for the past 9 weeks and currently sits at number 11. Reportedly, Lil & # 39; Mosey's fan base has a notorious habit of putting their hands on their tracks and spreading them online before they are officially released. .

For example, Lil Mosey's record label had to remove the song from Spotify in no time. Rapper's manager Josh Marshall told Rolling Stone reporters last year that Lil Mosey fans will pay $ 200 for a song and then exchange songs as "Pokemon cards,quot;.

He added that it is like a small community where they share photos of him and filter some of his tracks. At the moment, Lil Mosey's success is currently at number one on the UK's official trending list.

Regarding the leak community, one of the first downloaded versions of the song already racked up over 21 million streams on Spotify until it was removed from the streaming service. Subsequently, other versions of the track were uploaded as well before it was finally released on February 7.

So far, the song has around 20.5 million audio and video streams in the UK alone. The artist's latest album, Certified hitmaker, which came out in 2019, also reached number 67 on the UK charts.

As music fans know, leaks of popular songs by recording artists are not uncommon these days, especially with the advent of file sharing and streaming, that anything is possible with global communication systems – the Internet.

However, not all artists are happy. Madonna, for example, compared her leaked album as "raped,quot; during an interview with the New York Times. Madonna told The Times journalists that the premature release of Rebel Heart It was similar to sexual assault, and may also have something to do with its low sales.



