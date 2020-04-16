Lil Mosey on Possibly working with Tekashi 6ix9ine: F * ck That N * gga !!

During a recent interview, rapper Lil Mosey was asked if he would consider working on music with the recently released snitch, Tekashi 6ix9ine – "f * ck that n * gga,quot; was his answer.

Mosey recently cut it with Real 92.3 Los Angeles, where they asked him if he would be willing to do a remix of "Blueberry Faygo,quot; with Tekashi.

"No, you wouldn't see me around that bitch. Where I'm from, niggas hasn't gone with you if you're a snitch," he continued. "That shit is dead. That shit is dead independently. F * ck that n * gga."

"Blueberry Faygo,quot; tested American singer-songwriter Johnny Gill's 1980 single "My, My, My,quot; and rose to the Top 100 for the past nine weeks. He is currently positioned at number 11 in the midweek sales flash.

Tekashi was released from prison by a judge due to the COVID-19 outbreak and is currently under house arrest. He is working on two albums, but a release date for the project has not been announced.