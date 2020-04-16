Home Entertainment Lil Mosey on Possibly working with Tekashi 6ix9ine: F * ck That...

Lil Mosey on Possibly working with Tekashi 6ix9ine: F * ck That N * gga !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
During a recent interview, rapper Lil Mosey was asked if he would consider working on music with the recently released snitch, Tekashi 6ix9ine – "f * ck that n * gga,quot; was his answer.

Mosey recently cut it with Real 92.3 Los Angeles, where they asked him if he would be willing to do a remix of "Blueberry Faygo,quot; with Tekashi.

"No, you wouldn't see me around that bitch. Where I'm from, niggas hasn't gone with you if you're a snitch," he continued. "That shit is dead. That shit is dead independently. F * ck that n * gga."

