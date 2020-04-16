Liam Hemsworth shows off his muscles while covering Men’s Health for the May 2020 issue, and the article is about rebuilding, both physically and emotionally. Since Liam parted ways with ex-wife Miley Cyrus, (after a 10-year online and offline relationship) he has been working, living in Australia, and has a new wife in his life. He also talked about the kidney stone surgery he developed after going vegan. The type of kidney stones he had was the result of having excessive levels of oxalate in his body. He also talked about how he admires and admires his older brother Chris Hemsworth. Liam has been in a relationship with 23-year-old Australian model Gabriella Brooks and the two seem very happy together.

The photos for the article were captured by the Riker brothers and shot Liam in different outdoor poses. In one photo, the 30-year-old boy is seen posing outside with his hands behind his back. He shows off his bulging shoulder muscles as well as his biceps.

He also spent time walking barefoot, as evidenced by the photos of him riding a skateboard barefoot. You can see photos of Liam Hemsworth that were published in the May 2020 issue of Men’s Health in the slide player below.

A part of the interview that has been echoed by fans is when Liam spoke about an actor he admires in the industry and with whom he wants to work.

This is how Liam Hemsworth replied. "I really admire my brother Chris. I have worked with many people who have been in excellent positions in the last 11 years, and Chris has a stronger work ethic than most. He is very focused. I am grateful to have him and I can use his resources and his knowledge. I call him all the time about scripts and get his opinion. 'Should I do this? Should I do that? "We're looking to make a movie this year together, which is like a great action comedy." Are you waiting to see Liam and Chris Hemsworth star in a movie together? Right now, you can see Liam Hemsworth on the new Quibi media streaming platform, where Liam stars in the series. Most dangerous game.

