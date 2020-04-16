Leighton Meester closes the Instagram troll that called her fat

Critics and rude people should be warned:Leighton MeesterShe has no problem calling trolls when she's on Instagram Live.
As Instagram users can attest, there is always a continuous stream of comments to scroll when celebrities, or anyone else, is activated in the social media app. Typically, there are a lot of positive comments, heart emojis, or questions coming from people tuning into the broadcast. But occasionally there is a rotten egg among the batch.
This time, an individual decided to share his thoughts on Leighton's appearance. "Someone told me I was getting fat, that's good," he joked as he spoke to Single parents co-star Kimrie Lewis-Davis.
Then he read the person's name out loud and waved, pointing to the man who made the rude comment.
Hearing the unnecessary comment, Kimrie added, "That's not good, guys."
However, Leighton is not someone who allows a troll to reach her. She and Kimrie continued their conversation in a good mood and shared a laugh or two, as if nothing had happened.
