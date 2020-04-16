Leighton Meester closes the Instagram troll that called her fat

Critics and rude people should be warned:Leighton MeesterShe has no problem calling trolls when she's on Instagram Live.

As Instagram users can attest, there is always a continuous stream of comments to scroll when celebrities, or anyone else, is activated in the social media app. Typically, there are a lot of positive comments, heart emojis, or questions coming from people tuning into the broadcast. But occasionally there is a rotten egg among the batch.

This time, an individual decided to share his thoughts on Leighton's appearance. "Someone told me I was getting fat, that's good," he joked as he spoke to Single parents co-star Kimrie Lewis-Davis.

Then he read the person's name out loud and waved, pointing to the man who made the rude comment.

Hearing the unnecessary comment, Kimrie added, "That's not good, guys."