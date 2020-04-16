Lee Daniels & # 39; Heartbroken & # 39; can't film & # 39; Empire & # 39; Finale due to a pandemic

Empire creator Lee Daniels said he is heartbroken at not being able to film the show's sixth and final season finale.

"Empire's success and bringing the Lyon family to television will always be one of the proudest achievements of my career. This show is the definition of breaking barriers. Thanks to our amazing cast, especially Terrence and Taraji, along with our amazing writers and tireless team, for all of their hard work and bringing this story to life, "Daniels said in a statement to Deadline. "I think there's more to do with these characters, and I'm heartbroken that I couldn't film the ending we wanted, at least not yet. But do you know what they say on TV? Stay tuned! To the Empire!"

The April 21 episode will be the last episode of the show, but it was not the ending Daniels had hoped for and likely not the ending viewers expected either.