Home Entertainment Lee Daniels & # 39; Heartbroken & # 39; can't film &...

Lee Daniels & # 39; Heartbroken & # 39; can't film & # 39; Empire & # 39; Finale due to a pandemic

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Empire creator Lee Daniels said he is heartbroken at not being able to film the show's sixth and final season finale.

"Empire's success and bringing the Lyon family to television will always be one of the proudest achievements of my career. This show is the definition of breaking barriers. Thanks to our amazing cast, especially Terrence and Taraji, along with our amazing writers and tireless team, for all of their hard work and bringing this story to life, "Daniels said in a statement to Deadline. "I think there's more to do with these characters, and I'm heartbroken that I couldn't film the ending we wanted, at least not yet. But do you know what they say on TV? Stay tuned! To the Empire!"

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©