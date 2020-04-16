League One and Two working groups created amid COVID-19 outage | Football news

PFA creates a working group with six captains of the League One and Two clubs, with the aim of reaching a collective agreement on salary deferrals







League One and Two club officials have created a task force to address the issues facing the lower two levels of English professional play.

The group, which consists of owners, presidents, and CEOs, has written to the EFL to express what they feel are pressing problems for their clubs.

Several EFL club owners have said Sky Sports News This week, unless a drastic reduction in players' wages can be agreed, many clubs will go bankrupt before the end of June.

In a letter seen by Sky Sports News, The group has drawn the EFL's attention to a number of areas that they believe need urgent action, while expressing a "strong desire,quot; to complete this season in late July.

Clubs are interested in ensuring that no additional payments are made to players for completing the season.

They insist that players will be paid until the end of July if the season runs until then, adding that they would expect them to continue playing without contract extensions or additional payments.

All clubs are committed to individual negotiations with the players, as well as to relevant parties around postponements or salary reductions.

The clubs also say they are committed to setting salary limits for the 2020/21 season and beyond, acknowledging the expectation that earnings in the 2020/21 season could be reduced by as much as 50 percent.

The Professional Footballers Association (PFA), meanwhile, has established a task force with captains of the League One and Two clubs hoping to reach a collective agreement on salary deferrals.

A total of 25 captains of Leagues One and Two expressed their desire to be part of the working group. The six captains chosen to join the panel were: Peter Clarke (Tranmere), John Mousinho (Oxford), Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe), Matt Harrold (Leyton Orient), Scott Cuthbert (Stevenage) and Mat Sadler (Walsall).

Oxford United captain John Mousinho is part of the task force.

Earlier this week, the PFA agreed on a framework with the EFL to defer 25 percent of players' salaries for April in Leagues One and Two.

Captains will discuss the players' framework and contract situations, with many deals expiring at the end of June and warranty games cannot be resumed by then, despite tentative plans.

May 16 has been singled out by the EFL as a possible return date, though it remains to be seen whether that will be affected by the government's statement on Thursday, extending the blockade across the UK for another three weeks.

Sky Bet Championship clubs do not participate in the working group and instead will individually negotiate their own agreements with the gaming staff.