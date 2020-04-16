Lauren Alaina broke two toes while isolating herself

Each celebrity has their own way of cheering people on, and Lauren Alaina is no different. Although, it seems that his attempt to have fun in self-isolation went in the wrong direction.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lauren recently suffered a serious foot injury while staying at home to help fight the coronavirus. On Tuesday, the reality star uploaded a video of herself riding around the kitchen on a scooter, however, it appears she tapped her toes on the table and broke two of them.

Despite the fact that the singer broke two toes, she appeared in a good mood while strolling through her kitchen with the "Boot Scootin 'Boogie,quot; in the background. Alaina recently had a conversation with Entertainment Tonight via video chat in which she talked about releasing a new album after her EP, Get well

From her home in Nashville, Lauren shared that she had written almost an entire album, and once she finally leaves her home, she will go into the studio and start recording it. At least Lauren can say that she has been productive during self-isolation, which other celebrities have been trying to do as well.

As noted above, many artists and celebrities have introduced different ways to help the world in the battle against the coronavirus that began to wreak havoc in the United States in February and March.

For example, George and Amal Clooney announced a $ 1 million donation to various charities and union funds, as well as singer and songwriter Pink.

However, not all attempts to encourage the public have been well received. Earlier this year, Gal Gadot and a group of his famous friends released a video in which they all sang different parts of John Lennon's classic anti-war song, "Imagine."

Ad

The video was widely hated by social media users, including on YouTube, despite claims by fans that the actress was only trying to do something good. Fortunately, however, no one was injured in the making of the video, which is something Lauren cannot say.



Post views:

0 0