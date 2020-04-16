LaMarcus Aldridge wants to end NBA career in San Antonio or Portland | NBA News

In a question-and-answer session with NBA.com, Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge revealed that he would be happy to end his career in San Antonio or with his former team, the Portland Trail Blazers.

An emoji keyboard character in response to a tweet since deleted caused alarms throughout San Antonio. But LaMarcus Aldridge has no regrets about shooting an eyeball emoji in recognition of seeing that Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard would at some point like to join forces.

Aldridge covered that topic and more on Wednesday in a conversation with NBA.com, in which he pointed to San Antonio and Portland as places where he would like to end his NBA career.

Let's not walk around the bush, when are you going to Portland?

It would start like this immediately. Low blow, immediately. (Laughing)

Jokes aside, you had to realize that no matter how you responded to Damian Lillard's tweet from the official Portland account, people would take it and run with it in many ways, right?

Yes, but I didn't really care. I was bored. I did it. So I don't regret it.

What have you been doing all along in quarantine to stay alert for a possible return to the court if the NBA decides to end the season?

What is your daily routine?

Man, it's boring. I'm just playing. But I wake up, I try to eat breakfast, I exercise, I try to keep some mobility in my training, then I try to lift some weights at home. After that, I go to the movie theater and watch television; see something in excess, I hope I can find something good to see and take advantage of my time with it.

Do you ultimately care where your NBA career ends?

It would be great to end up in two places, either with San Antonio or Portland. I think anyone would be fine with me. I feel like I've made good memories in San Antonio. I feel like I'm in a very good family in San Antonio. They understand me I understand them So I like that.

I feel like I have a lot of history in Portland. So going back there to finish would also be fine. I'm perfectly fine with ending my career in San Antonio until my next chapter, or if things have to change there, and if they decide to become young, then I wouldn't mind going to Portland.

It seems that his attitude towards Portland has changed quite a bit since the first time he left there in 2015 to come to San Antonio. I remember how tough the fans were when you went back to play in Portland the first time. What has changed

Image:

Aldridge in action with Damian Lillard for the Portland Trail Blazers



The fans were rude because they felt that what I did was not right. I left and I feel like they wanted me to stay and see what it could be. But much has changed. As they say, as you get older the flashback is 20-20. People mature. It is no secret that Damian (Lillard) and my relationship have improved a lot. We've had some good conversations over the years, and we definitely understand each other better.

Most of all, Dame and I fixed what we hadn't really broken, just talking about it.

I think we should put pressure on ourselves to make the playoffs, for this team, for this moment, for ourselves and for all the work we do. That streak is definitely long, and you don't want to be the team that ends it. I would definitely love to continue (the streak), but I think we have to do it for this team that we have now more than anything else.

When you signed up to play in San Antonio in 2015, you were joining the team when Hall of Fame member Tim Duncan was leaving. Did you ever think when you came to San Antonio that you would be tasked with following a legend like Duncan?

Image:

Tony Parker, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili celebrate their fourth title together in 2014



I wouldn't say I followed him there. I feel that it has always interested me. It was more about organization than just Tim. I came to the Spurs because of the organization, because of my interest from college (at the University of Texas). We used to go there and watch games.

Playing with Tim, and seeing how that is, playing with Manu (Ginobili), playing with Tony (Parker), was the whole picture. I was playing for (Spurs coach Gregg Popovich), and seeing what that would be like and just being in that organization that I felt puts its players first.

I'm not saying other teams don't, but just being part of that team and that culture was important to me. I think that's why I felt that they always fit my personality. They are more about, let's do our job and go home, and not do all those other things. It was more an interest of the whole image.

Of course, playing with Tim was an honor. I had no more fun than playing with him. But I think I can say that it was the complete picture of playing with Tony and Manu and playing for Pop and playing for San Antonio since I grew up in Texas.

What is it like to play for Coach Duncan?

Image:

Duncan trained his first victory for the Spurs at Charlotte



It's the same, really, you know? He is quite relaxed. He trained when he played. He was like a player-coach on the court. So, I feel like it's the same. He will still joke with you. He will still come in and try to play five on five whenever he can. You will still point things out if you see something.

It's the same for me because we were always talking about things in terms of things in the game, how things look, what he sees and vice versa. So it's the same. Even when I was playing, he was trying to help me get comfortable in the new system, in a new team and things like that. It's been great at that and it's been fun.

Can you still get some cubes? He can. When you have that IQ and you have a little skill left (you can score). He can't move like he used to, but he has skill and has a little mobility left. (Laughing) That's all I have to say. But when you have that, you can score. Definitely still scores. It's definitely not moving like it used to, sure.

