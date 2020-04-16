Lake Bell vows to fight for daughter with epilepsy

Lake bell she is ready to fight for her daughter.

Wednesday night, the Bless this mess The star revealed on Instagram that her five-year-old daughter Nova has epilepsy.

"It took me a few months to gather the courage to post about this because I don't want to endorse its existence," he explained. "I also didn't know why I should share it. Why tell a group of strangers?"

But what did he finally share with his 170,000 followers? Lake reminds people that they are never alone.

"At a time when we are so isolated, I long for the community. We all do. We want to remember that we are not alone in any reality. And, above all, I am grateful … Thankful to have a partner at @scottcampbell who, with his research and intelligence, is giving these attacks a worthy adversary, "he explained. "Scott and I, along with caring for the incomparable @childrensla, will beat them."