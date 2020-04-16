Lake Bell vows to fight for daughter with epilepsy

Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Lake bell she is ready to fight for her daughter.
Wednesday night, the Bless this mess The star revealed on Instagram that her five-year-old daughter Nova has epilepsy.
"It took me a few months to gather the courage to post about this because I don't want to endorse its existence," he explained. "I also didn't know why I should share it. Why tell a group of strangers?"
But what did he finally share with his 170,000 followers? Lake reminds people that they are never alone.
"At a time when we are so isolated, I long for the community. We all do. We want to remember that we are not alone in any reality. And, above all, I am grateful … Thankful to have a partner at @scottcampbell who, with his research and intelligence, is giving these attacks a worthy adversary, "he explained. "Scott and I, along with caring for the incomparable @childrensla, will beat them."
Lake continued: "For Nova … so she doesn't have to cry in fear after being absorbed by one. They are like invaders, who come without invitation or warning. We will fight for Nova. For her future. For tomorrow. For today."
Soon after its publication, Lake received the support of many friends and fans, including Kate Beckinsale, January jones and Beth dover.
"I love you guys. Here for you." Erinn hayes wrote in the comments section. Mickey sumner He added: "Thinking of you, loving you, if you need anything."
Despite her struggle with epilepsy, Nova remains like many children trying to keep busy while schools are closed due to COVID-19. In fact, her proud mother revealed last month that her daughter played the trumpet while at home.
"I hope to send you the message that women are truly beautiful at all ages, and (that) there is this tremendous privilege of aging," Lake previously shared with Good Housekeeping. "There is this kind of responsibility as the mother of a girl that I want to feel comfortable with aging, and I don't want her to see me afraid of that because I don't want her to be afraid of anything like that."
And if there was any doubt, Lake's Instagram post shows she's ready to be Nova's number one protector.
"It is the beginning of a long journey and I want / need to remember that I am not alone," Lake shared. "And if it's a loved one with epilepsy, I get it … you're not alone."
