La La Anthony gives the secret to not gain weight while in quarantine: Ashanti, Toya Wright and Keri Hilson feel their pain

La La Anthony has found itself in a situation that many people quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic can relate to.

the Power The actress has revealed that while hidden in her California mansion, she cannot stop eating.

Carmelo Anthony has shared a photo where he is sleeping and said that this is all he can do not to eat.

She wrote: “This is the only thing I can do to stay away from the refrigerator. F #% # ing‼ ️‼ ️🗣HELP ¿Who else can you relate to? !!!!? 🍕🍟🍔🌭🌮🌯🥙🥩🍡🍢🍭🍬🍡 🍧🧁🍰🍫🍿🍩 "

Ashanti, Toya Wright and Keri Hilson have confessed that they are in the same situation. Several other people confessed that the refrigerator had become their enemy.

One person explained: “The kids caught me standing there alone for 10 minutes looking in the fridge. I didn't even get anything, but then I went to the pantry and bought some butter cookies. 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ "

This follower shared: “CHICA! I'm getting so fat that my runners turned into leggings. I definitely don't care what I eat. I never stay full 😩😩😩😩😩. I think I've been eating asleep. 😐😩🤣 "

This fan revealed, "OMG! Can we come to a resolution … how to stay away from the fridge?

A fourth commenter suggested: “Forcing me NOT to keep unhealthy things in the refrigerator. I feel great. Try it!"

La La recently revealed that she, her husband, Carmelo Anthony, their 13-year-old son, Kiyan, and some of their loved ones are in quarantine together.

During an interview with Access HollywoodHe explained, "I am on the west coast. I have a lot of my family with me. My son is obviously here. He was in New York and I felt it was time to leave New York. I thought, this is no longer the place to put in quarantine. Time to go. "

La La added: "I grabbed some of my nieces, family members, Kiyan, and we went west, and now we're quarantined together. Melo is … yes, he's here somewhere. He is even here. He it's here somewhere. "

She went on to say, "It's actually been a smooth ride. And you know, seeing my son so happy even in the midst of what's happening to me in the world is what's important and what matters to me, so I feel great about that ".

La La and her husband are focusing on their son.



