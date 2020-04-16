Kylie Jenner had the perfect clapback for this embarrassing comment

Do not mess with Kylie Jenner over his body
More on Instagram Stormi WebsterThe famous mom learned of some comments about her body after a fan account posted a video of her past in April 2017. The images showed the Kylie Cosmetics magnate posing with fans at the opening of the American sugar factory. Brasserie in Las Vegas.
"Wow, she's so skinny here," read one comment.
"She was better," replied another comment.
Well Jenner was clearly not having it because she stepped in with the last clapback. "I was born a baby," she replied. In fact, as fans well know, the reality star became a mother for the first time less than a year after the photo was taken with the arrival of her daughter in February 2018. Travis ScottThe little girl recently celebrated her second birthday.
After giving birth, Jenner discussed the physical effects that the pregnancy had on her body. Shortly after her little boy's arrival, Jenner revealed that she had gained 40 pounds during her pregnancy.
"It's also a beautiful thing and I had, like, and it was such a great pregnancy and delivery and like, I'm very happy and I would have done the same thing one more time, but since, you know, my breasts definitely three times bigger, I It bothers me, "Kylie said in July 2018." I have stretch marks on my breasts. I feel like my stomach is not the same, my waist is not the same. My rear is bigger, my thighs are bigger. "
The star also noted that he was also changing his style to suit his new shape.
A year later, he told fans on Instagram Live that he credited cutting food for his flat stomach.
"I always had a really flat stomach, but I never felt like I came back before Stormi until recently. And I feel like it has a lot to do with diet," he said in March 2019.
"I eat, I really eat very crazy, whatever I want: pizza, pasta, a lot of daily, and I just cut all that, and I've been eating better, and I feel like that's the trick for me, personally."
