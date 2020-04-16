Kylie Jenner applauds the embarrassing troll

Kylie Jenner is applauding a body-shaming troll and said her body looked better before having her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Many people are aware that celebrities spend a lot of time on their social media pages sharing snippets about their lives. They often post photos and videos of themselves, their families, their children, and some like Kylie Jenner use social media to promote their businesses. Celebrities don't just use social media for themselves, sometimes they actually participate in online discussions and that's what Kylie Jenner did when someone insulted her body.

Celebs' Comments Instagram account tracks celebrities who leave comments on other people's posts, usually about them. No one could have been more surprised to see Kylie Jenner appear in the comments section of the KylieSnapChat fan page on Instagram.

A troll left a rude comment saying that Kylie looked better before pregnancy and Kylie defended herself saying, "I was born a baby!"

Now that the Coronavirus has people spending their days inside their homes, more celebrities are interacting online, whether it's airing more, playing concerts or speaking to fans, or simply interacting in the comment sections just like Kylie Jenner did.

You can see the comments Kylie Jenner made where she applauded a body-shaming troll below.

Kardashians and Jenners, like many female celebrities, cannot escape the trolls that separate every inch of their bodies and judge them for being too heavy or too curvy. Just this week, Kourtney Kardashian turned to live Instagram, where she talked about people who think she was pregnant in one of her photos.

Khloe Kardashian is always heavily scrutinized on social media for her looks. Khloe is too big or too small and for months many people discussed whether she had plastic surgery on her nose and whether she went overboard with fillers on her lips.

What do you think of Kylie Jenner's comments regarding the changing shape of her body due to pregnancy? Do you think women are too hard on each other and should stop being so critical?

